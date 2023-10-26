The company expands its network to North Africa for the very first time

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is proud to announce that it will offer non-stop service between Montreal and Marrakech, Morocco, starting next June. This will make it the only airline in North America to offer non-stop flights to this Moroccan city, which will be operated twice a week in the summer (June to October) and once a week in the winter (November to April).

This will be the Montreal-based company's first destination on the African continent, reflecting its strategic shift.

Left to right: Adel El Fakir, CEO of the Moroccan National Tourism Office, and Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"We are delighted to make this announcement today, as it marks a milestone in the evolution of our company," says Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "With the addition of Marrakech to our portfolio of transatlantic destinations, the first in Africa, we are consolidating the diversification of our network. This exclusive, year-round service will meet the growing demand, generated by the significant presence of the Moroccan community in Montreal and the undeniable tourist appeal of Marrakech."

From June 12 to October 24, 2024, flights between Montreal and Marrakech will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The service will then continue once a week, on Saturdays, until April 20.

"Canada, and more specifically Quebec, is a market of major importance for Morocco", adds Adel El Fakir, CEO of the Moroccan National Tourism Office. "The Montreal-Marrakech with our partner Air Transat is the first non-stop connection to Marrakech from North America. It will open up a wide range of possibilities for all travelers, both in the ochre city and also providing access to the seaside resorts of Essaouira, Agadir, Taghazout, and tours in the southern part of Morocco."

These flights will be operated with Air Transat's new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class.

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to add Marrakech, a French-speaking city and a must-see tourist destination, to its range of transatlantic destinations," adds Yves Beauchamp, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "Thanks to this new and fifth non-stop connection to the African continent, we now reach Morocco through two major entry points, to the great benefit of the large Moroccan community in Greater Montreal, but also for all Québec travellers. We would like to thank all the Air Transat teams involved in the development of this route, which will enable YUL to strengthen its position as an international hub."

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal over 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean and the East and West coasts of the U.S. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Air Transat, Marie-Christine Pouliot, Senior Advisor, Public Relations and Content Marketing, [email protected]