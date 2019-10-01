Air Transat to offer direct service between Montreal and Copenhagen

"Air Transat is proud to be the only air carrier to offer non-stop service to Copenhagen out of Montreal," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. "This brings the number of European destinations we will be offering next summer to 27. The introduction of Airbus A321neoLRs to our fleet marked a milestone in our air operations management. These long-range narrow-body aircraft are improving our efficiency and flexibility, and enabling us to continue expanding our vacation destination offering."

Copenhagen is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Europe. A model of green development, the city surrounded by water and parks is a cyclist's paradise. Noted among other things for its rich design culture, museums and fine dining, Copenhagen offers an extremely diversified range of tourist activities and attractions.

"We are delighted to welcome the addition of Copenhagen to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport's air service," explains Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM. "Quebecers now have a choice of 155 destinations to be discovered leaving from our city, further underscoring its role as a hub for international air traffic. Thanks to Air Transat, our travellers will find it easier than ever to visit and do business with the capital of Denmark, known as a green, innovative and smart city."

"We are pleased to have Air Transat fly to Denmark with this new direct route to Copenhagen," says Morten Tranberg Mortensen, Director of Airline Sales & Route Development, Copenhagen Airport. "This new service from Montreal to Scandinavia's largest airport will bring great travel opportunities for both Canadians and Scandinavians. It underlines the attractiveness of Air Transat's new Airbus A321neoLR, a game-changing aircraft that opens new and exciting routes. This new route was made possible by the efforts of both Air Transat and CPH."

"This new flight reinforces Montreal's position as an international city that's open to the world," says Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "We will do our part in ensuring the touristic and economic success of this new collaboration between the two cities, all while working closely with our Montreal partners."

Full details of Air Transat's Summer 2020 program will be announced shortly, along with hotel, packages and tour offerings in Copenhagen and elsewhere in Denmark.

