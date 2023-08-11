The airline also resumes operations to Cozumel

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat, recently voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, is proud to announce it will offer exclusive direct flights to Lima, Peru, from both Montreal and Toronto this winter*. This program expansion will create a new gateway to South America for fans of gastronomy, history and breathtaking natural sites, in addition to the flights already offered to Colombia. Recently, the company also announced that it will be relaunching its route between Montreal and the tropical island of Cozumel, Mexico.

"We are proud to add Lima to our portfolio of destinations on three continents," said Michèle Barre, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This strategic expansion allows us to diversify our long-haul offering by maximising the use of our A321LR aircraft, and to capitalize on the sustained growth of tourism in South America. Meanwhile, we are consolidating our presence in the Mexican market – a key destination of our Caribbean winter program – by restarting our operations in Cozumel."

Toronto–Lima flights will be operated twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from December 20 to April 24; in addition, Montreal–Lima flights will be operated once weekly, on Fridays, from December 22 to April 26.

Montreal–Cozumel flights will be operated once weekly, on Fridays, from December 15 to April 26. It should also be noted that Transat offers all-inclusive packages to Cozumel at select hotel partners.

These flights will be operated with new generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class.

* Subject to government approvals

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean and the East and West coasts of the U.S. Voted Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable industry. Based in Montréal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards

Among Canada's Best Employers and Best Employers for Diversity according to Forbes's ranking

