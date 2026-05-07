The airline adds Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to its winter network and launches a new route between Quebec City and Rio Hato, Panama

MONTREAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is announcing the addition of a new destination to its winter 2026–2027 program: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (LPA)* from Montreal and Toronto. Starting December 12, 2026, through April 4, 2027, travellers will be able to fly there weekly, with Saturday departures from Montreal and Sunday departures from Toronto.

"Las Palmas offers the best of both worlds: the sunshine and mild climate of the Canary Islands combined with Europe's charm and cultural richness," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "With ideal year-round weather, spectacular beaches, and a thriving culinary scene, it's a destination that perfectly meets the expectations of travellers seeking something new."

Five destinations in Spain, including four served year-round

With this new route, Air Transat is strengthening its presence in the Iberian market, where it is pursuing a gradual and diversified growth strategy. Already well established with year-round service to Madrid and Málaga, the airline has recently extended its Barcelona route to year-round operations. Valencia, initially expanded into the winter season last year, is now fully annualized and will continue to operate throughout the winter with one weekly flight on Fridays.

Quebec City broadens its horizons with Rio Hato

Air Transat is also continuing to grow its offering from Quebec City with the introduction of a new route to Rio Hato (RIH)*, Panama. Operating once weekly on Sundays from December 20, 2026, to April 25, 2027, this service supports the diversification of the carrier's network from Jean-Lesage International Airport, in response to sustained demand from travellers in the region.

Flights are now available for booking. Air Transat continues to roll out its Winter 2026–2027 program, with additional announcements to come in the coming weeks.

*Subject to regulatory approvals and airport slot availability. Schedules and operations are subject to change.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot, Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing, [email protected]