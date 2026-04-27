MONTREAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat is adding more sunshine to its winter 2026-2027 program with the introduction of three new destinations from Montreal: Oranjestad, Aruba (AUA), Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI), and San José del Cabo, Mexico (SJD).

"Demand for sun destinations remains strong, and these three new routes from Montreal allow us to meet that demand by expanding our offering," explained Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "By adding Aruba, Barbados and Los Cabos, we are continuing to execute a strategy focused on diversifying and optimizing our network to the South, for the benefit of our clients."

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased with these new routes served by Air Transat, which will allow travellers to discover vibrant tourist destinations rich in culture," said Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development at ADM. "We are very happy to support our partner Air Transat in expanding its service offering with these new sun destinations that meet the needs of various traveller segments. An airport that offers a diverse and accessible range of services is an airport that creates value for its entire community."

New for Winter 2026-2027

Route* Details** Montreal (YUL) – Oranjestad (AUA) 1 flight/week, starting December 12, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – Bridgetown (BGI) 2 flights/week, starting December 13, 2026 Montreal (YUL) – San José del Cabo (SJD) 1 flight/week, starting December 10, 2026



*Subject to regulatory approvals and airport slot availability. Schedules and operations are subject to change.

**Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season.

The flights mentioned are now available for booking. The rollout of Air Transat's full winter 2026-2027 program will continue over the coming weeks.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media



For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.