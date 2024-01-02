MONTREAL, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the unfavourable vote by Air Transat flight attendants on the tentative agreement for the renewal of their collective agreement, management has agreed to resume discussions with the union executive. There are currently no strike or lock-out notices issued by either party, and both are keen to reach a new agreement quickly.

The tentative agreement that was presented to members had been approved by the union executive, without restriction, on December 14, and seemed to meet the main interests discussed with the flight attendants' union, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

"We had reached a tentative agreement negotiated in good faith, which met the interests of both parties," points out Julie Lamontagne, Chief People, Sustainability and Communications Officer of Transat. "We are disappointed by this outcome, as we were confident that the tentative agreement would be accepted by the majority of our flight attendants. We are returning to the bargaining table, and our objective remains to find common ground as soon as possible."

At this time, all Air Transat flights are maintained, and the usual terms and conditions apply.

Clients can find the latest details on the Air Transat website, in the Important notices and news section. To track flight status, download the Air Transat mobile app or visit https://www.airtransat.com/en-CA/travel-information/flight-status-and-schedule.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

