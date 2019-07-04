Air Transat is synonymous with Sun to travellers from the Maritimes

MONTREAL, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to present travellers from the Maritimes with its Sun destinations program for winter 2019-2020. Named the 2019 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, Air Transat will offer direct service to 10 South destinations out of Halifax, and to four departing from Moncton, from February 15 to April 30, 2020. Vacationers will enjoy easy access to the beaches of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Florida.

From Halifax – Direct service to 10 South destinations

South

Number of flights (in peak season)

Cuba

Cayo Coco

1 direct flight a week

Cayo Santa Maria

1 direct flight a week

Holguin

1 direct flight a week

Varadero

1 direct flight a week

Florida


Fort Lauderdale

1 direct flight a week

Orlando

2 direct flights a week

Jamaica

Montego Bay

1 direct flight a week

Mexico

Cancun / Riviera Maya

3 direct flights a week

Dominican Republic

Puerto Plata

1 direct flight a week

Punta Cana

4 direct flights a week

From Moncton – Direct service to four South destinations

South

Number of flights (in peak season)

Cuba

Varadero

1 direct flight a week

Florida


Orlando

1 direct flight a week

Mexico

Cancun / Riviera Maya

1 direct flight a week

Dominican Republic

Punta Cana

2 direct flights a week

About Air Transat
Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.

Recent distinctions and awards

  • Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards
  • Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media
  • Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec
  • Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list

