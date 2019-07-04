Air Transat is synonymous with Sun to travellers from the Maritimes
Jul 04, 2019, 12:05 ET
MONTREAL, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to present travellers from the Maritimes with its Sun destinations program for winter 2019-2020. Named the 2019 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, Air Transat will offer direct service to 10 South destinations out of Halifax, and to four departing from Moncton, from February 15 to April 30, 2020. Vacationers will enjoy easy access to the beaches of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Florida.
From Halifax – Direct service to 10 South destinations
|
South
|
Number of flights (in peak season)
|
Cuba
|
Cayo Coco
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Cayo Santa Maria
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Holguin
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Varadero
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Florida
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Orlando
|
2 direct flights a week
|
Jamaica
|
Montego Bay
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Mexico
|
Cancun / Riviera Maya
|
3 direct flights a week
|
Dominican Republic
|
Puerto Plata
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Punta Cana
|
4 direct flights a week
From Moncton – Direct service to four South destinations
|
South
|
Number of flights (in peak season)
|
Cuba
|
Varadero
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Florida
|
Orlando
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Mexico
|
Cancun / Riviera Maya
|
1 direct flight a week
|
Dominican Republic
|
Punta Cana
|
2 direct flights a week
About Air Transat
Air Transat is Canada's number one leisure airline. It flies to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada, and carries some 5 million passengers every year. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel and offering vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel. Transat was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development. Based in Montreal, it has 5,000 employees.
Recent distinctions and awards
- Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards
- Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media
- Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec
- Ranked among Canada's Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine's list
SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.
For further information: Marie-Annick Lalande, Public Relations and Marketing Advisor, Transat, 514 987-1616, ext. 4076, MarieAnnick.Lalande@transat.com
Share this article