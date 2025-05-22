MONTREAL, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, continues to explore new horizons in South America with the launch of an exclusive new route between Toronto (YYZ) and Medellín (MDE)*, via Cartagena (CTG). This new twice-weekly service will connect Canadians with one of Colombia's most dynamic and mountainous cities, while also improving access to the popular destination of Cartagena.

"Adding Medellín to our network reflects our desire to expand our network while meeting a real demand from our clients for both leisure travel and family reunions," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "This expansion is in line with our strategy of targeted growth from Toronto, focusing on high-potential markets such as Colombia."

The new service will also add a frequency to the flight schedule to Cartagena from Toronto, strengthening Air Transat's presence in this destination of choice. This innovative approach enables the airline to optimize the use of its fleet while serving cities that are not yet easily accessible by direct flight from Canada.

Details of Air Transat's full Winter 2025-2026 program, including the start date of operations and the opening of sales, will be announced soon.

*Subject to regulatory approvals.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

