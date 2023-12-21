MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat, recently voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is proud to have operated its inaugural flight from Toronto to Lima last night (TS152). The first-ever flight from Montreal (TS150) to the Peruvian capital will take place this Friday, December 22. These exclusive non-stop flights, the only ones between Canada and Peru, will be operated throughout the year, with two departures per week from Toronto and one departure per week from Montreal.

Crew on Air Transat's inaugural flight from Toronto to Lima (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"It is a great pleasure for Air Transat to bring this promising route to fruition and finally see our star fly over Peru. Lima represents a strongly strategic South American gateway within our portfolio of destinations, allowing us to continue to benefit from the sustained growth of tourism on this continent. We are also very proud to offer our passengers the opportunity to broaden their horizons and discover the treasures of Peru," said Michèle Barre, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer.

Flights are offered alongside a range of all-inclusive packages and carefully selected a la carte hotels throughout Peru. Excursions will be added to this product offering in the near future as well.

These flights will be operated with next generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class.

"We are thrilled that Air Transat is launching annual service to Lima from Toronto Pearson. South America is a largely underserved region from YYZ, with Lima previously being an altogether unserved destination," said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relations at Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "This service is an excellent addition as it will provide passengers with a nonstop flight, saving more than 30% flying time compared to current itineraries offered."

"The launch of nonstop service from Lima Airport to these two prominent destinations is a significant milestone in Peruvian commercial aviation, and overall, a truly a special moment for us. This achievement will play a key role in the economic recovery of the Peruvian aviation industry, increase inbound tourism, facilitate connectivity and create new alliances between Peru and Canada," says Emilio Parada, Commercial Strategy and Marketing Manager at Lima Airport Partners.

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to welcome Air Transat's new non-stop service to Lima, which will allow travellers to discover a destination rich in history and culture," said Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development at Aéroports de Montréal. "This year-round service will benefit not only Montreal's large Peruvian community, but also all Quebec travellers who want to explore the region. We would like to thank all the Air Transat teams who worked tirelessly to develop this route, which once again confirms YUL's status as a major hub for international air travel."

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

