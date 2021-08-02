Air Transat inaugurates its first direct flight between Vancouver and Quebec City

"It was only natural for us to add this route to our summer schedule," says Joseph Adamo, Transat's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "As we predicted, travellers are showing a strong interest in domestic destinations, so we are pleased to offer them this new route linking two of Canada's most important tourist hubs."

This morning, to mark the inauguration of this new route, the 163 passengers of the very first TS969 flight from Vancouver were welcomed in a festive manner at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR). This comes a day after 185 passengers boarded the inaugural TS968 flight from Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB).

"We are thrilled to welcome Air Transat back to Canada's skies with its new service connecting YVR to beautiful Quebec City," says Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport. "The addition of this seasonal flight provides travellers with more options when flying domestically from YVR and is a strong signal of confidence from Air Transat as it rejoins Canada's airlines in the effort to reopen travel and tourism across the country, safely and in a measured approach. At YVR, we are ready to welcome back all passengers to the airport and are committed to delivering a safe and seamless experience to our passengers who, thanks to Air Transat, now have another great destination to visit direct from Vancouver."

"Now that we can start travelling again, Air Transat is inviting people from Quebec City to discover Western Canada starting this summer," says Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport. "The addition of flights to Vancouver meets a demand expressed by the population for many years and is aligned with our objective to improve air service from Quebec City. We welcome Air Transat's confidence in our market. We hope that passengers will choose YQB as their departure point for their next trip."

The route will be operated by next-generation Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, which feature spacious cabins and state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and have the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (CO 2 and NO x ) emissions in their class.

This summer, from Vancouver, Air Transat will also offer direct flights to Montreal and Toronto.

About Air Transat

Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand established nearly 35 years ago that offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada as well as international flights to destinations of choice in the Americas and Europe. Air Transat and its personnel strive to serve travellers with enthusiasm and friendliness, emphasizing safety at all stages of their travel experience. The carrier's multiple initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon emissions include operation of a fleet of new-generation Airbus aircraft and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Air Transat has been voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., an integrated international tourism company headquartered in Montreal that was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments. Visit airtransat.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

