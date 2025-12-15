MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax for the seventh time, marked an exciting milestone on December 13 with the launch of its first-ever non-stop flight between YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Guadalajara International Airport (GDL). The inaugural TS336 flight marked the start of this new service.

The new service that runs twice weekly – Thursdays and Saturdays – is now offered until June 27, 2026. This is Air Transat's sixth Mexican destination, reinforcing its status as Montreal's top carrier to the South.

Additionally, on December 14, Air Transat operated its first non-stop flight between Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) and Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport (FDF). This inaugural service, designated TS696, marks the start of a year-round route that gives travellers from Quebec City a convenient gateway to the French Antilles.

"The addition of Guadalajara from Montreal and Fort-de-France from Quebec City reflects our commitment to offering travellers even more ways to explore vibrant destinations," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "These new routes not only enrich our network but also create meaningful connections – whether it's immersing in Mexico's cultural heart, connecting our Mexican community in Quebec, or enjoying Martinique's unique charm – all with the convenience and comfort Air Transat is known for."

Both new routes are operated using the Airbus A321LR, an aircraft recognized for its efficiency and passenger comfort. The cabin design combines ergonomic seating with a modern inflight entertainment system, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable journey. Travellers can choose between Economy and Club Class, both of which offer Air Transat's signature service and attention to detail.

Quotes from Air Transat's Partners

For the inaugural flight from Montreal to Guadalajara:

Amélie Dionne, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Regions

"Our government is proud to support the new non-stop Montréal–Guadalajara route, made possible through the Program for the development of direct air links to Quebec. This initiative reflects our commitment to improving the accessibility of our territory while enhancing Quebec's tourism offering. I congratulate Air Transat and its teams on achieving this important milestone."

Christopher Skeete, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister responsible for Relations with English-speaking Québecers, Minister responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister responsible for the Laval Region

"This new direct flight between Montréal and Guadalajara solidifies the privileged relationship that Québec has maintained with the State of Jalisco for the past twenty years. The opportunities that bring this new connection for our Québec entrepreneurs, artists, and researchers are immense. On one hand, it will open the doors to one of Mexico's largest tourism industries, and on the other, it will facilitate breaking into a new market, especially Guadalajara's one, which is experiencing a strong growth in the technology and creative industries sectors. Our local team at the Québec Government Office in Mexico is ready to provide advice or logistical support in that matter."

Michelle Fridman, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco

"It is important to emphasize what the opening of an additional flight from Canada represents for tourism in Jalisco, as we have recorded a notable increase in air traffic from January to October 2025, with 5,365 operations between Canada and Jalisco, representing an 8% increase compared to 2024. Of these, 562 operations correspond specifically to the route between Canada and Guadalajara, with an impressive growth of 368% compared to the previous year. Thus, the opening of this new direct route from Guadalajara to Montreal, starting on December 13 and operated by a renowned airline like Air Transat, boosts the arrival of more tourists to the state and aligns with our expansion plans, generating optimal travel conditions for the Canadian and Jalisco markets. This constitutes an excellent opportunity to strengthen our ties and reaffirm an essential aspect: in Jalisco, we warmly welcome Canadian travellers."

Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to welcome this new route to Guadalajara offered by our partner, Air Transat, which will allow travellers to discover a vibrant tourist destination with a rich culture. This new route will benefit all travellers eager for memorable experiences and sunshine. We would like to thank all the Air Transat teams who worked tirelessly to develop this connection."

Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, Airport Director, Guadalajara International Airport (GDL)

"Guadalajara International Airport continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for Canadian travellers through new connections like this important route to Montreal. We are proud to welcome Air Transat to our growing commercial offering, at an airport that served more than 17.8 million passengers in 2024 and is currently undergoing major infrastructure upgrades that will elevate the travel experience for all passengers."

Gustavo Staufert, Executive Director of the Guadalajara Convention & Visitors Bureau

"The launch of the Montreal–Guadalajara route with Air Transat marks a historic moment for our destination, bringing together two vibrant and deeply cultural cities. It strengthens our traffic and friendship with Canada and creates a bridge that will allow more Canadian visitors to discover and fall in love with everything Guadalajara has to offer. We are confident that this new connection will significantly boost tourism revenue and strengthen the sector in our city. Congratulations on this excellent news, which we celebrate with great enthusiasm."

For the inaugural flight from Quebec City to Fort-de-France:

Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

"We are delighted to see Air Transat once again enhancing its winter offering from Québec City with the addition of Martinique. This iconic Caribbean destination represents a new opportunity for travellers to escape to warmer climes and exceptional landscapes. Season after season, Air Transat demonstrates its commitment to offering a varied and attractive schedule from Québec City, and we are confident that this new route will win the hearts of our passengers."

Bénédicte di Geronimo, President, Martinique Tourism Authority

"The launch of this new direct route from Quebec City is fantastic news for Martinique. It brings our two destinations closer together and gives Quebec travellers easier, faster, and more inspiring access to our landscapes, culture, and art de vivre. This route embodies new opportunities for escape, discovery, and connection. We are delighted to welcome even more visitors from Quebec and share with them all that our island has to offer."

