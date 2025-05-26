Two European destinations accessible from Montreal earlier in the year

MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, is strengthening its annual transatlantic network by extending its routes to Bordeaux (BOD) and Valencia (VLC) for the winter of 2025-2026. Previously offered only during the summer, these exclusive routes will now operate from February with a weekly non-stop flight from Montréal-Trudeau (YUL) aboard an Airbus A321LR.

"By expanding our presence in France and Spain during the winter, we are taking another step toward making our transatlantic program available year-round," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "Having recently added Valencia to our summer program, its winter extension is a testament to the destination's potential. As for Bordeaux, its winter addition strengthens our presence in the French provinces, a priority market for Air Transat."

The winter service to Bordeaux joins those to Lyon, Marseille and Nantes, confirming the strategic importance of France in Air Transat's network and meeting the expectations of both the leisure market and of travellers visiting their loved ones.

As for Spain, extending the route to Valencia – whose inaugural flight is scheduled for June 20 – confirms the popularity of this fast-growing destination. It joins Madrid and Malaga in Air Transat's winter portfolio, consolidating the company's year-round presence in Spain.

Starting February 21, weekly Saturday flights to Bordeaux and Valencia will be offered, further enriching Air Transat's summer program, which will extend through October 2026. Tickets for these destinations are now available for booking. Details of the full Winter 2025-2026 program will be announced soon.

