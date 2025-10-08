MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, unveils a series of major additions to its summer 2026 network. Central to these new developments are exclusive transatlantic routes such as Quebec City–Marseille and Ottawa–London Gatwick, as well as the annualization of several southern routes from Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

These expansions are part of Air Transat's strategy to develop its presence in Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, while providing travellers with greater flexibility and an even wider range of options.

New for summer 2026 (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"Our summer 2026 is already shaping up to be exceptional," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "We're accelerating our growth in Quebec City, launching our first transatlantic route from Ottawa, and expanding our international connections. This is just the beginning of a season full of exciting new developments."

New routes from Quebec City

From May 21 to October 8, 2026, Air Transat will operate a weekly non-stop service between Quebec City and Marseille on Thursdays. This new, exclusive route offers a unique gateway to the south of France and is a complement to the popularity of the existing Quebec City–Paris route. Additionally, the new Quebec City–Fort-de-France service, which is set to launch on December 14, 2025, will be extended over the summer to include a weekly Monday flight, providing year-round access to Martinique.

New routes from Ottawa

For the first time, Air Transat will offer non-stop transatlantic flights from Ottawa to London-Gatwick, starting on 15 May 2026. This service will operate three times a week on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays. In addition, a new Ottawa–Montreal route will be available from May 5 to October 23, 2026, making it even easier for travellers from the Canadian capital to access the full Air Transat network. This development is driven by the growing network of Air Transat's partner, Porter Airlines, which is consolidating Ottawa as a major hub in eastern Canada. Together, the two airlines are improving international access to the Canadian capital while providing travellers with a seamless and convenient connecting journey.

Year-round South routes from Montreal and Toronto

Beginning summer 2026, Air Transat will convert several popular seasonal routes to year-round:

Routes Number of flights Operating days Montreal (YUL) – Cartagena (CTG) - Medellín (MDE)* 1 flight/week Thursdays Montreal (YUL) – Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) 2 flights/week Tuesdays and Saturdays Montreal (YUL) – San José (SJO) 2 flights/week Mondays and Fridays Toronto (YYZ) – Cartagena (CTG) - Medellín (MDE) 1 flight/week Wednesdays

*New route

Notably, the Montreal–Cartagena (YUL–CTG) route will now operate year-round and be extended to Medellín (MDE). This service is based on the model of the future Toronto–Cartagena–Medellín route, which is set to launch on November 2 and will also operate year-round. Together, these routes offer travellers the chance to enjoy both the sunny beaches of the Caribbean coast as well as the cultural and urban vibrancy of Medellín.

The mentioned flights are now available for booking. Further developments will be announced in the coming weeks as part of the 2026 summer program rollout.

About Air Transat



Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.