MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline, is proud to announce its flight program for the summer of 2022. At the height of the season, it will operate more than 250 flights each week to 44 destinations. It will gradually increase its service to Europe, strengthen its position in the United States by offering flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco for the first time, offer a selection of its most popular South destinations, and enhance its domestic flight program.

"We are actively rebuilding our network with a modern and versatile fleet that will enable us to meet the increased demand expected in 2022," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Transat. "We will be returning to almost all of the destinations served before the pandemic, in addition to offering Canadian travellers major new destinations."

An expanded Europe flight program

From Montreal, the airline will offer 7 direct flights weekly to London-Gatwick and 14 to Paris. It also plans to restart operations to the French provinces, with service to Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse. A total of 19 European destinations will be accessible via direct service from Montreal, including a new route to Amsterdam.

Air Transat will also strengthen its position as the leading international carrier departing from Jean Lesage Airport in Quebec City by offering exclusive non-stop flights to two European capitals: Paris and, for the first time, London.

From Toronto, in addition to 14 weekly flights to London, travellers will also be able to fly to 13 other key European destinations in Croatia, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the U.K.

Number of weekly direct peak-season flights to Europe

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City From

Toronto AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands 3

4 ATHENS, Greece 3

3 BASEL-MULHOUSE, Switzerland 1



BARCELONA, Spain 3

2 BORDEAUX, France 4



BRUSSELS, Belgium 3



DUBLIN, Ireland



5 GLASGOW, United Kingdom



4 LAMEZIA, Italy



1 LISBON, Portugal 5

5 LONDON, United Kingdom 7 1 14 LYON, France 4



MADRID, Spain 3



MALAGA, Spain 2



MANCHESTER, United Kingdom



4 MARSEILLE, France 5



NANTES, France 3



NICE, France 2



PARIS, France 14 3 4 PORTO, Portugal 2

3 ROME, Italy 4

5 TOULOUSE, France 4



VENICE, Italy 2

1 ZAGREB, Croatia



2

United States: focus on California and Florida

From Montreal, Air Transat will introduce a new direct service to California with two flights a week to San Francisco and three to Los Angeles. It will also intensify its service to Florida by operating flights between Montreal and Miami throughout the year, in addition to flying to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from both Montreal and Toronto.

Finally, travellers from Quebec City will now be able to enjoy direct flights to Fort Lauderdale year-round.

Number of weekly direct peak-season flights to the U.S.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City From

Toronto FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida 4 1 4 LOS ANGELES, California 3



MIAMI, Florida 3



ORLANDO, Florida 2

3 SAN FRANCISCO, California 2





The South all year

Because Canadians are fond of South getaways even during the summer, Air Transat will offer a selection of its most popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean out of Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Number of weekly direct peak-season flights to sun destinations

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City From

Toronto CANCÚN, Mexico 4 1 5 CAYO COCO, Cuba 2

2 HOLGUIN, Cuba 1

1 MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica 1



PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti 2



PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic 2

1 PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic 5 1 5 SAMANA, Dominican Republic 1



SANTA CLARA, Cuba 2

2 VARADERO, Cuba 2

2

More domestic flights and connections

By closely observing the market and emerging travel trends, Air Transat is convinced that the popularity of travel within Canada will still be strong in the summer of 2022, which is why it will continue to enhance its domestic flight program.

These flights will also provide many Canadians with access to international destinations via connections in Toronto and Montreal.

Number of weekly peak-season domestic flights

City-pair Number of

flights MONTREAL–CALGARY 8 MONTREAL–QUEBEC CITY 5 MONTRÉAL–TORONTO 15 MONTRÉAL–VANCOUVER 10 TORONTO–CALGARY 8 TORONTO–VANCOUVER 10

Air Transat may have to modify its flight schedule subject to the changing COVID-19 situation and resulting travel restrictions.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Named to Forbes World's Best Employers List

Best Employers List Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Ranked as Canada's 21st best corporate citizen by Corporate Knights

