MONTREAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to unveil the details of its 2023-2024 winter flight program today for Quebec travellers, slated to begin on November 1, 2023. The airline continues to develop its operations, and will offer, at the peak of the season, more than 180 direct flights per week from Montreal and Quebec City to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe.

"We are proud to present an ambitious flight program that is even more attractive than our pre-pandemic offer," said Michèle Barre, Air Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are following through on our strategy to expand our service to various French regions with Lyon and Marseille routes now operating throughout the winter, while flights to Nantes will continue until mid-January. The rise in our overall capacity for winter 2023-2024 also includes a major increase in the frequency of flights to South destinations, while enabling us to keep on strengthening our air network to offer our Quebec customers even more flight options."

At the peak of the season, Air Transat's overall program will include over 300 direct flights per week departing from eight Canadian cities. In addition to Montreal and Quebec City, it will also offer flights from Toronto, Ottawa, London, Hamilton, Halifax and Moncton.

Sun destinations: more accessible than ever

Compared to last year, over 30 additional flights will be scheduled from Montreal and Quebec City, reinforcing the airline's commitment to meet travellers' needs while offering even greater travel day flexibility.

In particular, the company is strengthening its position as the primary Canadian airline serving the Dominican Republic. At the peak of the season, two additional direct flights will be offered each week between Montreal and Punta Cana, while one additional direct flight will be offered between Quebec City and Punta Cana and between Quebec City and Puerto Plata.

Air Transat is also significantly enhancing its Cuba offer with two additional flights departing from Montreal to Cayo Coco, three to Holguín, two to Varadero and one to Santa Clara.

The company continues to develop its Mexican market, with one additional flight departing from Montreal and one from Quebec City to Cancún, as well as two additional flights from Montreal to Puerto Vallarta.

Air Transat is also setting its sights on high-growth markets such as Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Saint Martin. Each week, one additional direct flight will be departing from Montreal to Cartagena, Liberia, Philipsburg, San José and San Salvador.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City ACAPULCO – Mexico 1

CANCÚN – Mexico 14 5 CARTAGENA – Colombia 3

CAYO COCO – Cuba 5 2 FORT-DE-FRANCE – Martinique 3

LIBERIA – Costa Rica 4

HAVANA – Cuba 2

HOLGUÍN – Cuba 6 1 MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 4

PHILIPSBURG – St. Maarten 3

POINTE-À-PITRE – Guadeloupe 3

PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haiti 1

PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 6 2 PUERTO VALLARTA – Mexico 7 2 PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 14 6 RIO HATO – Panama 2

SAMANA – Dominican Republic 5 1 SAN JOSÉ – Costa Rica 4

SAN JUAN – Puerto Rico 1

SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador 2

SANTA CLARA – Cuba 3 2 VARADERO – Cuba 6 2

Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

Direct flights to Europe year-round

Departing from Montreal, Air Transat will be offering direct flights to seven European destinations. In accordance with the strategy announced earlier this year, the airline is reducing the seasonal nature of its operations in Europe by offering year-round service to Marseille and Lyon and by extending its flights to Nantes until mid-January.

Departing from Quebec City, the number of flights to Paris will rise to two per week.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City LISBON – Portugal 2

LONDON – UK 3

LYON – France 3

MALAGA – Spain 3

MARSEILLE – France 2

NANTES – France (until January 13, 2024) 2

PARIS – France 7 2

Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

Florida continues to be a destination of choice

Making a major investment, Air Transat will be significantly increasing its number of flights to Florida, a destination it has been serving for almost 35 years. Departing from Montreal, seven additional flights per week will be added to Fort Lauderdale, with two additional flights to Orlando.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City FORT LAUDERDALE 13 4 MIAMI 3

ORLANDO 7 2

Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. Air Transat is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of its commitment to a healthier environment—an essential consideration for its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

