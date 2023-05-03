MONTREAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat is pleased to unveil the details of its 2023-2024 winter flight program today for Ontario travellers, slated to begin on November 1, 2023. The airline continues to develop its operations and will offer, at the peak of the season, more than 110 direct flights per week from Toronto, Ottawa, London and Hamilton to over 20 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America and Europe.

"We are proud to present an ambitious flight program that is even more attractive than our pre-pandemic offer," said Michèle Barre, Air Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "The rise in our overall capacity for winter 2023-2024 also includes a major increase in the frequency of flights to South destinations, while enabling us to keep on strengthening our air network as we offer our Ontario customers even more flight options."

At the peak of the season, Air Transat's overall program will include over 300 direct flights per week departing from eight Canadian cities. In addition to Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and London, it will also offer flights from Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton and Halifax.

Sun destinations: more accessible than ever

Compared to last year, over 20 additional flights will be scheduled departing from Ontario, reinforcing the airline's commitment to meet travellers' needs while offering even greater travel day flexibility.

In particular, the company is strengthening its position as the primary Canadian airline serving the Dominican Republic. At the peak of the season, four additional direct flights will be offered each week between Toronto and Punta Cana, while one additional direct flight will be offered between Toronto and Puerto Plata, as well as Toronto and Samana. One additional direct flight will connect Ottawa and London with Punta Cana.

Air Transat is also significantly enhancing its Cuba offer with two additional flights departing from Toronto to Cayo Coco and one additional flight to Holguín, Varadero and Santa Clara.

The company continues to develop its Mexican market, with four additional flights departing from Toronto to Cancún and two to Puerto Vallarta. One additional flight will depart from Ottawa and London to Cancún.

Destination From

Toronto From

Ottawa From

London From

Hamilton CANCÚN – Mexico 14 3 2 1 CARTAGENA – Colombia 1





CAYO COCO – Cuba 5 1

1 LIBERIA – Costa Rica 4





LA ROMANA – Dominican Republic 1





HOLGUÍN – Cuba 5





MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 7





PHILIPSBURG – St. Maarten 1





PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 5 1

1 PUERTO VALLARTA – Mexico 4





PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 14 3 2 1 RIO HATO – Panama 2





SAMANA – Dominican Republic 3





SAN JOSE – Costa Rica 3





SAN JUAN – Puerto Rico 1





SANTA CLARA – Cuba 3 1



VARADERO – Cuba 5 1





Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

Direct flights to Europe year-round

Departing from Toronto, Air Transat will be serving six European destinations, for a total of 20 direct flights to Europe each week. The airline is boosting the frequency of its weekly service to Faro to two direct flights.

Destination From Toronto FARO – Portugal 2 GLASGOW – UK 1 LISBON – Portugal 2 LONDON – UK 7 MANCHESTER – UK 2 PORTO – Portugal 2

Number of weekly flights at the peak of the season

Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. Air Transat is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of its commitment to a healthier environment—an essential consideration for its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).

