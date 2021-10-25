"We are proud to have been serving Quebec City since our very beginnings more than 30 years ago, and to be the leading international carrier departing from Jean Lesage Airport, with an array of exclusive routes that is constantly being enhanced," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Transat. "London is the world's number one international market, and this route's strong tourism potential is undeniable, both for Quebec travellers and for Britons who want to visit our beautiful province. The addition of this city-pair is an integral part of our strategic plan and our ambitions for developing our offering out of the Capitale-Nationale region."

Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), noted: "The addition of a flight to a destination as important as London is a dream come true for us at YQB, but also for many people in the Greater Quebec City area. Although our industry has been severely weakened by the global pandemic, Air Transat has chosen to invest in our market by offering the public a second direct connection to Europe, after Paris. It is essential that passengers return if we are to prove to Air Transat that it was right to place its trust in us."

Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security and minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, stated: "The pandemic has impacted the travel industry around the world. This announcement is a breath of fresh air for our airport, for the tourism industry of our beautiful Capitale-Nationale region and for our citizens who are eager to rediscover the pleasure of travelling comfortably and safely." She added: "I hope that this announcement is just the first of many that will help strengthen Québec City Jean Lesage's standing as an international airport."

For her part, Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and minister responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions, said: "With this excellent news, Air Transat and Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport are sending a strong signal that the tourism recovery is well underway, and that the province of Quebec and its Capital-Nationale region remain at the top of the list of popular destinations for European tourists. The creation of a new Quebec City-London route illustrates the success of the efforts made by all the partners in the tourism industry and by your government to maintain our charming Capitale-Nationale's ability to welcome visitors, as well as its attractiveness throughout the pandemic. The entire tourism industry and the wonderful Capitale-Nationale region will undoubtedly benefit from this new traffic."

Robert Mercure, General Manager of the Destination Québec cité tourism development organization, stated: "This new Quebec City-London route serve as an important lever for our tourism recovery. Attractions, restaurants, businesses and hotels have been hard hit by the pandemic and the absence of international tourists over the past 18 months. The provincial capital's flight offering must be diversified if our destination is to remain competitive and we can only welcome this addition, which broadens our market development opportunities."

London-bound passengers will travel on the new-generation Airbus A321neoLR aircraft, which are perfectly aligned with the company's ongoing efforts in responsible tourism, including a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. They consume 15% less fuel, and reduce both noise and NO x greenhouse gas emissions by half.

The route will operate on Wednesdays from Quebec City and Thursdays from London-Gatwick.

Enhanced service from Quebec City for summer 2022

Air Transat is continuing to expand its international service out of Quebec City by offering direct flights to six other destinations for the summer of 2022.

In addition to serving London, Air Transat also plans to restart its service between Quebec City and Paris, enabling travellers to enjoy exclusive service to two of Europe's major metropolises. Sun-lovers are also sure to find something to their liking thanks to direct flights to Fort Lauderdale, now offered year-round, as well as connections to Cancún in Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Full details of Air Transat's 2022 summer flight schedule will be announced shortly.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that has achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Named to Forbes World's Best Employers List

Best Employers List Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Ranked as Canada's 21st best corporate citizen by Corporate Knights

