MONTREAL and TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat and Porter Airlines, two major Canadian carriers, have concluded a code-sharing agreement to be implemented for the 2022 summer season. The first phase of the agreement will focus on connecting Porter's bases at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and Halifax-Stanfield (YHZ) to Air Transat's hub at Montreal-Trudeau (YUL), providing customers of both carriers with a greater selection of connecting flights in Canada, the U.S. and internationally.

"We are very excited to team up with Porter in an important partnership that will contribute to the strengthening of our network and reinforce our leadership in our main markets," said Transat President and CEO Annick Guérard. "This promising agreement brings together two award-winning, traveller-centric brands whose flight schedules are complementary, and creates great opportunities for customers who are looking for quality and effortless travel. By providing better connectivity, it will not only enhance our destination offering for our Canadian and international customers, but also save them time and make their lives easier."

"This code-sharing agreement with Air Transat nicely complements our own growth plans," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "The introduction of seamless access to international markets, where Air Transat has made its mark, is an especially great benefit for our passengers. The overall combination of new routes and finding a partner that shares our dedication to delivering a great travel experience is a perfect fit."

Each carrier will market, under its own code and licence, flights operated by the other partner, enabling customers to combine flight segments on a single ticket and check their baggage just once.

Porter will carry its code on Air Transat-operated flights to and from Montreal on 11 European destinations (Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Madrid, Paris, Porto, Toulouse and Venice), 13 South destinations (Cancun, Cayo Coco, Holguin, La Romana, Montego Bay, Port-au-Prince, Puerto Plata, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Cana, Roatan, Samana, Santa Clara and Varadero), five destinations in the United States (Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando and San Francisco) and two domestic destinations (Calgary and Vancouver). Air Transat will put its code on Porter's flights to and from Toronto (Billy Bishop) and Halifax, connecting to all the above destinations in Montreal.

These are the parties' current expectations and final routes remain subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals. Following such approvals, the agreement is expected to be implemented in the summer of 2022.

Porter flights with Air Transat code TS/PD Air Transat flights with Porter code PD/TS Porter bases Market City Airport Code Air Transat hub Market City Country Airport Code Billy Bishop Domestic Toronto YTZ Montreal-Trudeau (YUL) Domestic Calgary Canada YYC Halifax-Stanfield Domestic Halifax YHZ

Vancouver Canada YVR

Europe Athens Greece ATH Barcelona Spain BCN Brussels Belgium BRU Lisbon Portugal LIS London United Kingdom LGW Lyon France LYS Madrid Spain MAD Paris France CDG Porto Portugal OPO Toulouse France TLS

Venice Italy VCE South Cancun Mexico CUN Cayo Coco Cuba CCC Holguín Cuba HOG La Romana Dominican Republic LRM Montego Bay Jamaica MBJ Port-au-Prince Haiti PAP Puerto Plata Dominican Republic POP Puerto Vallarta Mexico PVR Punta Cana Dominican Republic PUJ Roatan Honduras RTB Samana Dominican Republic AZS Santa Clara Cuba SNU Varadero Cuba VRA Transborder Fort Lauderdale USA FLL Los Angeles USA LAX Miami USA MIA Orlando USA MCO San Francisco USA SFO

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of Porter's North America-wide service plans are available online.

IMAGE LIBRARY: Transat

transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media





Porter Airlines

flyporter.com/en-ca/about-porter/media-centre/multimedia-library

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Air Transat, Odette Trottier, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, [email protected], 514 908-8891; Porter Airlines, [email protected]