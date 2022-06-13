Majestic hotels, five-star dining and trade shows all easily accessible from Montreal

Montreal - Los Angeles and Montreal - London flights now available year-round

- and - flights now available year-round Return of flights to Havana , New Orleans and Tampa from Montreal

MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, is proud to add iconic Las Vegas to its roster of destinations available from Montreal this winter. Starting November 3, Air Transat will fly nonstop to more than 50 destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States and Europe this winter.

"Many Canadians are finally ready to take the trip they have been dreaming of over the past two years," says Michèle Barre, Air Transat's Vice President of Network, Revenue Management and Pricing. "On one hand, Las Vegas represents the creation of new opportunities for both leisure and business travel. On the other, with the return of direct flights to Havana, New Orleans and Tampa, we are proposing even more possibilities to explore sunny destinations. We are proud to offer our passengers a diverse flight network on four continents to not only meet, but continually exceed their expectations."

Las Vegas : for business and pleasure

As of November 3, 2022, Air Transat will fly from Montreal to Las Vegas four times a week. This destination, renowned for its lively nightlife, large-scale concerts, and spectacular nearby national parks, also offers a multitude of business opportunities with its many trade shows and events.

A long-awaited return of key destinations

Travellers looking for discovery and a change of scenery will appreciate the return of three sunny routes that were put on hold due to the pandemic – two in the U.S. and one in Cuba. The carrier is markedly consolidating its presence in the Florida and Cuban markets, both of which continue to remain popular destinations among Canadian travelers.

Therefore, Air Transat will fly from Montreal to New Orleans two times a week starting November 3, to Havana three times a week starting December 19, and to Tampa two times a week starting December 23.

Three enhanced routes from Montreal

To meet the growing interest of travellers for these destinations, Air Transat will upgrade its Montreal-London and Montreal-Los Angeles seasonal service to a year-round service starting in the fall of 2022, each with three weekly flights. In addition, the carrier will extend its Montreal-Marseille direct flights to until January 8, 2023, with two flights a week.

