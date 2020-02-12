Air Traffic Specialists ratify collective agreement

OTTAWA, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2245 members who work as Canadian air traffic specialists have voted 93 per cent in favour of ratifying a new four-year collective agreement with Nav Canada.

"The bargaining committee has proven that being united and working hard are two key ingredients to successful collective bargaining," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "This contract not only shows the value Air Traffic Specialists bring to the employer, and to all Canadian travellers."

The highlights of the new agreement include:

Three per cent wage increases on salaries and premiums, retroactive to May 1, 2019

Improvements to vacation language

Introduction of a wellness account

Improved sick leave and bereavement language

Introduction of new contract language on the following:

Parental leave



Critical illness



Compassionate care leave



Leave related to death or disappearance of a child



Reservist Leave



Leave for Aboriginal practices



Domestic Violence Leave

"We are pleased that our membership has voted strongly in favour of the recommended tentative agreement," said Jim Nauss, Acting President of Local 2245-ATSAC. "It was a long process but the results made it all worth it."

Unifor Local 2245 represents more than 650 air traffic specialists across Canada.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

