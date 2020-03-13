Air Navigation Specialists ratify collective agreement

OTTAWA, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 1016 members who work as Canadian Air Navigation Specialists have voted 97 per cent in favour of ratifying a new four-year collective agreement with Nav Canada.

"Air Navigation Specialists are among the most hardworking, highly skilled, and well trained professionals in the country who are responsible for the safety of the travelling public," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The gains made in this contract reflect that fact and show the value of our members to this employer."The highlights of the new agreement include:

Three per cent wage increases on salaries and premiums, retroactive to July 1, 2019

End of career leave program trial

Improvements to contract language

Introduction of a women's forum

Improved personal and family-related responsibilities language

Introduction of new contract language on the following:

Leave for Traditional Aboriginal Practices



Reservist Leave



Leave related to death or disappearance of a child



Leave for victims of family violence



Compassionate care leave

"From the first day of bargaining our committee was unwavering in their commitment to secure gains for our membership," said James Walker, President of Local 1016-CANSA. "The new agreement is evidence of why workers and professionals need to be part of a union. Gains such as wage increases and the introduction of the end of career leave program would not have been possible without being part of Unifor-CANSA."

Unifor Local 1016 represents more than 280 air navigation specialists across Canada.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

