MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Liquide is donating $20,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts across the country, contributing to ensure the safety and wellbeing of impacted communities. In the last few weeks, thousands of Canadians from many different communities and localities have been facing critical situations caused by unprecedented wildfires.

The support of the Red Cross and frontline responders like firefighters, public security services and humanitarian organizations is critical to ensure public health and safety under these dire circumstances.

"Air Liquide Canada is committed to contribute to the relief effort in order to support the country through the difficult time so many communities are experiencing," said Cory Garner, president, Air Liquide Canada. "As with other critical situations in the past few years such as floods or severe wildfires, we're supporting Canadian communities through the Red Cross as they have the logistics, resources and skill set to quickly assist people in need. I'd also like to pay tribute to our local teams and colleagues who are making outstanding efforts to maintain supply of medical and other critical gases as well as exemplary care to patients and clients despite the challenging conditions in impacted communities."

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

