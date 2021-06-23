First pilot program digitizing negative COVID-19 test results for travellers in Quebec

Montreal, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - By adding Montreal-Paris to its flights trialing the IATA Travel Pass app, Air France becomes the first airline to introduce a pilot program for outbound flights at the Montréal-Trudeau airport digitizing negative COVID-19 test results. It is carrying out the program jointly with the Biron Health Group.

The pilot program will focus strictly on outbound Air France flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, as of June 24 until July 15, 2021. Its purpose is to test the International Air Transport Association's IATA Travel Pass mobile application which will enable travelers to:

Check up on the latest COVID-19 related entry requirements for their country of destination

Have the results of their COVID-19 test performed at partner laboratories sent directly into the app

Securely store these documents in the app so they can demonstrate to airlines and authorities that they meet the relevant entry requirements, without having to divulge further information about their personal health

This trial is free of charge for customers and offered on a voluntary basis. It is open to customers travelling on Air France-operated flights with Paris as a final destination.

Testing will be carried out at the Biron Health Group's onsite facilities at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. Eligible passengers will receive a notification a few days before departing for Paris. Testing is possible on the day of departure for travellers ages 11 and up who have not been vaccinated or have only received their first dose, as they are required to present proof of a negative PCR or antigen test result issued within 72 hours of their departure to enter France.

What steps must a traveller follow?

The traveller downloads the IATA Travel Pass app available on the Apple Store and Google Play and activates it using the code transmitted by Air France

He books an appointment for his PCR or antigen test on the Biron Health Group website. At the time of the test, he asks to have the result integrated directly to the IATA Travel Pass

At the airport, the traveler proceeds to the Air France SkyPriority counter. When checking travel formalities, he presents his phone instead of a printed result

To learn more, video of the app: https://bit.ly/3zxkRRf.

IATA Travel Pass meets the strictest data protection requirements. All the user's health details remain on the app: at no point are they transmitted or centrally stored, which assures the user of total control over all their personal data.

Already deployed from New York-JFK and Barcelona, this test marks a new step toward simplifying travel. Air France applies the strictest health measures and offers its customers total ticket flexibility, with the possibility of postponing or cancelling or being refunded for any trip planned before December 31, 2021 free of charge.

These efforts have earned Air France 4 stars in the Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety rating, and more recently, a Diamond Award from Apex Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying

This summer, Air France will operate 17 weekly flights from Montréal-Trudeau to Paris-Charles-de Gaulle.

"So we may improve our customers' experience, our team is delighted to be trialing this digital solution that enables passengers to safely store their COVID test results, and thus streamline their time at the airport," declared Catherine Guillemart-Dias, Vice-President and General Manager of Air France KLM Canada.

"Biron is very proud to be participating in this pilot program, and in the process, also assisting with the restart efforts of air travel and tourism, two industries key to the global economic recovery. Testing will continue to be a crucial step as we move forward and endeavour to protect the health and safety of the population here and abroad, and contain the pandemic," said Geneviève Biron, CEO of the Biron Health Group.

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. A workforce of more than 42000 staff are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

About Biron Health Group

Founded in 1952, Biron is today a Quebec leader in the health sector. Having first built its reputation through its medical laboratory expertise, it is recognized for the quality of its services, its exemplary execution and its speed of access. Over the years, Biron has diversified its service offering in medical imaging, sleep disorders, genetics and occupational health while maintaining the same level of excellence. Throughout its growth, Biron has remained a company with a human dimension that takes its role in the community to heart. Today, the company has close to 800 employees who operate more than 100 points of service in most regions of Quebec. Its team of experts and dedicated professionals is increasing efforts every day to offer each client medical expertise through a process that is simple, fast and efficient. The Biron Health Group is accredited by Accreditation Canada and holds an operating permit from the LSPQ. It has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. For more information on the company: biron.com. Follow the Biron Health Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

