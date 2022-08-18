An investment of more than $500M to modernize and optimize operations

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 18th, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Horne Smelter, a Glencore company, announced today that it plans to invest more than $500M dedicated to improving air quality to reduce within the next five years its arsenic emissions to 15 ng/m3.

"This transformative project shows that our number one priority is to ensure our teams' safety et security, as well as that of our neighbouring communities," said Claude Bélanger, Chief Operating Officer of Glencore's North American Copper Assets. He added: "The investments we plan will make the Horne Smelter one of the world's lowest-emitting copper smelters. Myself and the team are fully committed to the future success of the Horne and the ongoing efforts to reduce emissions to ensure a performance that all stakeholders can trust and be proud of."

A Major Investment Comprising Three Pillars

1. Modernization of the Smelter's installations through the construction of cutting-edge technology. This transformation, named AERIS, includes three projects:

The complete reengineering of copper transformation processes (PHENIX);

The addition of a high-capacity air cleaning system (R3);

The construction of a new energy-efficient casting wheel (ECCO);

The finalizing of a larger transition zone between the smelter and the Notre-Dame district.

2. Transitional improvements to existing capture systems.

They will be carried out on seven capture systems this year to accelerate emissions reduction until the new plant section is in operation in the summer of 2027.

3. Optimization of the facilities around the plan to maximally reduce emissions, even once AERIS is in operation. This includes:

The improvement of nine existing dust collectors.

"We are continuing the work initiated over the past 20 years, when our ambient arsenic emissions had been reduced by about 90% since 2000, adds Mr. Bélanger. Our plan is ambitious and marks the beginning of a new phase for the Horne Smelter. We will continue to pro-actively engage with the government, public health authorities and community and other key stakeholders on our plan."

The smelter has been a proud part of the Canadian and Quebec mining industry for almost 100 years. Our investment will help ensure the Horne is fit for the future and can continue to support the province's climate ambitions through its role as North America's leading e-scrap recycler.

About Glencore Horne Smelter

The Horne Smelter, a Glencore Canada Company, is a metallurgical plant with world-renowned copper processing operations. It produces 210,000 tons of copper and precious metals annually. In addition to having a recognized expertise in the processing of complex materials, the Horne Smelter is a major North American player in the processing of recycled products with metallic value. It employs more than 650 people at its Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, plant, in addition to doing business with several third parties. All its copper anode production is sent to Glencore's CCR Refinery in Montreal, where an additional 500 workers contribute to the North American copper and critical minerals value chain.

www.fonderiehorne.ca

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly - sourced commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that enable decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Glencore companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors. With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 40 offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Glencore recognises our responsibility to contribute to the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050. In August 2021, we increased our medium-term emission reduction target to a 50% reduction by 2035 and introduced a new short-term target of a 15% reduction by 2026.

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. www.glencore.com

