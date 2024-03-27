Unparalleled offering includes Live TV, Apple TV+, Audible, Disney+ and Hayu among thousands of hours of content

MONTREAL, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada is honoured to have earned the 2024 APEX Best in Entertainment Award in North America for its in-flight entertainment (IFE) offering, presented last night at the APEX Awards in Lisbon. This is the first time the airline has won this APEX award, which is based on ratings the organization received from thousands of passengers who flew with Air Canada.

Air Canada’s complimentary and extensive in-flight entertainment programming features more than 1,400 hours of movies, 1,900 hours of television shows and more than 600 hours of music and podcasts, and a selection of live tv stations. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"I am extremely proud of the recognition as 2024 APEX Best in Entertainment Award in North America, reflecting the unparalleled entertainment offering onboard our aircraft. With thousands of hours of movies, TV shows and audio podcasts available, our customers clearly are appreciative of the wide variety of options during their flights. I thank our customers for their loyalty. We're continuing to add content to our on-demand and live IFE offerings, so stay tuned as more exciting products will be rolled out soon!" said John Moody, Managing Director, Onboard Product at Air Canada.

The system features collaborations with Apple TV+, Audible, Disney+, Hayu, and others, bringing hours of movies, tv episodes, specialty channels, music albums, other video and audio content and games in multiple languages from boarding to landing.

On three of the airline's newly retrofitted Airbus A321 aircraft, passengers have the ability to view exterior cameras via the IFE screens, showing their flight from a bird's eye view thanks to cameras mounted in the tail or belly of the aircraft. This feature is a first for a narrow-body aircraft anywhere in the world. All 15 aircraft in the Airbus A321 fleet are expected to have exterior cameras installed by the end of 2025.

APEX partnered with TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, to gather anonymous passenger feedback based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights for the honour. For the 2024 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. On the same screen, passengers were given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage (presented in conjunction with IFSA), entertainment, and Wi-Fi. The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds.

