Air Canada Vacations Inspires Canadians to Unwind and Reconnect through Meaningful Travel

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Air Canada Vacations announces the launch of the latest edition of its "How Does a Vacation Sound?" campaign, inviting Canadians to enjoy the sun and embrace every moment of their vacation. As travellers continue to prioritize meaningful experiences and authentic connections, the campaign encourages Canadians to be present throughout their journey, from discovering new destinations to sharing meaningful experiences and creating memories they will carry with them well beyond their travels

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"Travel has always been about more than simply reaching a destination," said Selma Filali, Senior Director, Marketing and Digital at Air Canada Vacations. "In today's always-connected world, many Canadians are looking for opportunities to slow down and be fully present. Through this campaign, we want to inspire travellers to rediscover the excitement of looking forward to a vacation, creating lasting memories and reconnecting with what truly matters."

Running from August 10 to September 7, 2026, the campaign features digital and social media activations, high-impact out-of-home placements across key markets, in cities like Montreal and Toronto, as well as interactive consumer contests. Canadians can also enter Air Canada Vacations' "Vacation Starter Pack" giveaway through influencer partnerships for a curated collection of travel-inspired essentials that celebrate the joy of being present and making the most of every vacation moment.

The campaign also unveils the new 2026–2027 Digital Sun Guide, showcasing Air Canada Vacations' curated Dream of Sun collection, featuring more than 600 vacation options, including cruises and the addition of a selection of sunny European beach destinations. With a wide variety of destinations and properties available, Canadians can find the getaway that best suits their travel style. As part of the campaign, travellers will also have the chance to win a unique vacation experience through the Unwind with a Vacation Contest. The grand prize includes round-trip flights, a seven-night all-inclusive stay for two adults at Royalton Reserve Paraíso de la Bonita in the Riviera Maya, and 100,000 Aeroplan® points.

About Air Canada Vacations:

Making dreams travel for over 50 years, Air Canada Vacations is a leading travel expert that delivers travel moments to Canadians. A repeat recipient of the Agents' Choice Award and Travel Pulse Canada Readers' Choice Award, the tour operator offers expertly curated vacation packages that include all-inclusive options, Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions and variety of experiences. With destinations spanning the globe, including Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Asia, Air Canada Vacations makes travel easy and memorable for Canadians. For a seamless travel experience, Air Canada Vacations offers enhanced customer service with access to destination representatives in key regions, ensuring local service and support throughout the trip. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com.

SOURCE Air Canada Vacations

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