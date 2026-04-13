Air Canada Vacations Announces Second Annual Travellers' Top Picks Awards

MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Canada Vacations is excited to announce the launch of its second annual Travellers' Top Picks Awards, inviting Canadians once again to have their say by voting for their most beloved travel destinations. Building on the overwhelming response and community spirit of last year's inaugural edition, this highly anticipated program returns with even more opportunities for travellers to share their stories and inspire others across the country to discover new places.

Campaign image (CNW Group/Air Canada Vacations)

Starting today, Canadians are invited to cast their votes in the Travellers' Top Picks Awards across 10 distinct travel categories, ranging from dream-worthy bucket-list destinations to sun-kissed beaches, foodie favourites, and family-friendly escapes. Participants can also enter the Travellers' Top Picks Contest for a chance to win $5,000 in Air Canada eGift Cards* towards their next dream vacation. By voting and sharing personal travel memories, Canadians help shine a spotlight on both iconic and hidden-gem destinations that have created unforgettable moments for travellers coast to coast.

"We're thrilled to be back with the 2nd edition of our Travellers' Top Picks Awards celebrating the unique experiences and cherished memories Canadians create with Air Canada Vacations each year," said Nino Montagnese, Vice President of Air Canada Vacations. "Driven by Canadians' passion for exploration, last year's awards drew over 100,000 votes with travellers sharing their personal stories and experiences, inspiring others to help uncover the very best destinations Air Canada Vacations has to offer from across the globe."

The 10 voting categories for 2026 are:

Bucket List – Once-in-a-lifetime vacations offering unforgettable experiences.

– Once-in-a-lifetime vacations offering unforgettable experiences. Beach Vacation – Relaxing holidays spent lounging on sandy shores and swimming in crystal clear waters.

– Relaxing holidays spent lounging on sandy shores and swimming in crystal clear waters. Foodie Favourite – Culinary adventures featuring everything from street food to fine dining.

– Culinary adventures featuring everything from street food to fine dining. Adventure Travel – Thrilling outdoor destinations for exploration and activities.

– Thrilling outdoor destinations for exploration and activities. Family – Fun-filled vacations for families of all ages.

– Fun-filled vacations for families of all ages. Romance – The perfect places to fall in love.

– The perfect places to fall in love. City Break – Urban escapes exploring the world's most vibrant cities.

– Urban escapes exploring the world's most vibrant cities. Hidden Gem – Off-the-beaten-path destinations that offer charm and uniqueness.

– Off-the-beaten-path destinations that offer charm and uniqueness. Wellness – Restorative getaways that focus on relaxation, yoga, spa treatments, and health.

– Restorative getaways that focus on relaxation, yoga, spa treatments, and health. Arts & Culture – Destinations focused on local arts, history, and cultural immersion.

Voting and contest are open until June 30, 2026, and winning destinations will be announced in September 2026. Click here to enter or see last year's winners here.

*See full contest rules and regulations. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest opens April 13 and closes June 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence. One (1) prize available to be won, consisting of $5,000 CAD in Air Canada eGift Cards (approximate retail value: $5,000 CAD). To enter, cast your vote at travellerstoppicks.aircanadavacations.com. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required.

Air Canada Vacations brings you the world

Making dreams travel for over 50 years, Air Canada Vacations is a leading travel expert that delivers unparalleled travel moments to Canadians. A repeat recipient of the Agents' Choice Award and Travel Pulse Canada Readers' Choice Award, the tour operator offers expertly curated vacation packages that include all-inclusive options, Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. With destinations spanning the globe, including Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Asia, Air Canada Vacations makes travel easy and memorable for Canadians. For a seamless travel experience, Air Canada Vacations offers enhanced customer service with access to destination representatives in key regions, ensuring local service and support throughout the trip. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com.

SOURCE Air Canada Vacations

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