Air Canada To Launch Year-Round Montreal-Toulouse Service

"Air Canada is very pleased to offer non-stop, year-round flights linking Montreal and Toulouse. This service will create opportunities to accelerate synergies between two of the world's leading aerospace industry hubs. Combined with our recently announced non-stop flights between Montreal and Seattle, the world's other major aerospace hub, starting next year, we are helping solidify Quebec's position as a global player in the aerospace industry, which will help maintain and encourage the growth of high-skilled, high-paying jobs in the sector. This further demonstrates the power of having a global champion in Montreal such as Air Canada; one with the capacity and network breadth to compete effectively in aviation, the most international of businesses," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

"This new route is our sixth destination in continental France and represents further growth from our Montreal hub, where Air Canada has launched 35 new global routes since 2012. Apart from its attractions as a business travel market, Toulouse is also known for its rich heritage spanning 2,000 years, abundant culture and its culinary scene. At the same time, as this route will be the only year-round service to south west France from Canada, it will strengthen Montreal's position as both a business and tourism destination while making it a premier North American Atlantic gateway, conveniently connecting customers to Air Canada's extensive North American network," Mr. Rovinescu concluded.

"The announcement of year-round service between Montreal and Toulouse is excellent news. Many economic sectors are bringing us closer to Toulouse, particularly aerospace, and we are convinced that this new Air Canada service will help strengthen or establish new collaborations between companies here and in Toulouse," said Robert Beaudry, head of economic development, housing and design on the City of Montreal's executive committee.

"We are very pleased that our major partner, Air Canada, is adding this new route to Toulouse, the aeronautical capital, and enhancing air service options departing from YUL. The Montréal-Toulouse link will offer direct access year-round to one of the world's largest economic and industrial centres which is also the headquarters of Airbus, our important partner at YMX, International Aerocity of Mirabel," said Philippe Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aéroports de Montréal.

"This new non-stop service will strengthen the aerospace cluster in Montreal and throughout Quebec by improving access and facilitating travel for the many aerospace companies doing business in the Toulouse area, home of the headquarters for Airbus, which also has major facilities in the Montreal area. In light of a recent report that points to challenges and opportunities in the aerospace sector, this new route by Air Canada comes at an ideal time to enhance our competitiveness," said Suzanne Benoît, President of Aéro Montreal.

Air Canada's Montreal-Toulouse flights begin June 4, 2020 and will be operated with a 292-seat, Airbus A330-300. The aircraft offers three cabins of service, including Air Canada Signature Service with fully lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy service. All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at the Montreal hub, priority boarding and other benefits.

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation AC826 Montreal (YUL) Toulouse (TLS) 19:15 08:15 +1 day Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun AC827 Toulouse (TLS) Montreal (YUL) 10:00 12:00 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun

Air Canada in Montreal

Air Canada has strategically developed Montreal-Trudeau (YUL) into an international gateway, connecting its Quebec and Atlantic Canada domestic network, with its US transborder, Caribbean, European, North African, Asia and South America flights.

Since 2012, Air Canada has launched 35 new routes from Montreal-Trudeau to global markets including Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Lima, Sao Paulo, Casablanca. This growth has ranked Montreal among the 50 most internationally connected cities in the world. In 2018, Air Canada served more than 10 million passengers at Montreal-Trudeau.

Air Canada flies to six destinations in France, including Paris (year-round), Lyon (year-round), Bordeaux (seasonal), Marseille (seasonal) and Nice (seasonal), and year-round to Toulouse beginning in 2020. We also serve the French territories of Martinique (year-round) and Guadeloupe (year-round).

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 100 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

