MONTREAL, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the addition of new, non-stop seasonal flights between Montreal and Amsterdam for this summer. Flights will operate five-times weekly with the airline's state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and conveniently link to and from Air Canada's extensive North American network at its Montreal global hub. Seats are available for sale now via aircanada.com, the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and through travel agencies.

"We continue to see strong demand for travel to Europe and we are thrilled to increase service and add new, non-stop service between Montreal and Amsterdam for summer 2023, complementing our year-round service between Toronto and the Dutch capital. With up to double daily flights between Canada and Amsterdam this summer from two of our global hubs, customers on both sides of the Atlantic have an abundance of convenient choices to visit and explore each other's countries and beyond. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada's newest route from Montreal further strengthens its position as the leading trans-Atlantic carrier serving the city, offering the most destinations and available seats, as well as providing an additional important economic link between the two cities with the Dreamliner's cargo capabilities.

Flight From To Departs Arrives Operates AC900 Montreal (YUL) Amsterdam (AMS) 22:10 11:00 + 1 day Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat Jun 2-Oct 14 AC901 Amsterdam (AMS) Montreal (YUL) 14:00 15:30 Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun Jun 3-Oct 15

International Services

Air Canada's international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines and beverages. All cabins have inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity.

Air Canada has 23 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers.

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights departing Canada showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including award- winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij, and renowned Montreal chefs Antonio Park and Jérôme Ferrer. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

