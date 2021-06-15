Air Canada Supports Economic Recovery as the Country's Leading Carrier, Serving 50 Cities Across Canada to Enable Canadians to Conveniently Connect Français

Air Canada

Jun 15, 2021, 08:54 ET

  • Most extensive domestic schedule supports Canada's tourism and hospitality sector
  • Includes three new routes, re-established routes plus Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy Class cabins on select transcontinental routes
  • New refund policy gives additional peace of mind

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada's domestic peak summer schedule beginning at the end of June has been developed to advance the country's economic recovery and support Canada's tourism and hospitality businesses during the important summer period.  Three new domestic Canada routes, service to 50 Canadian airports, the re-establishment of select regional routes, and wide-body aircraft featuring Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy Class on select transcontinental routes are included. Seats with attractive pricing in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

"With Canada's ongoing vaccine roll-out acceleration together with various provincial governments' reopening plans that include travel, this summer is looking brighter. As customers are ready to travel, Air Canada is taking a leadership position to support our partners in Canada's tourism and hospitality sector with service to 50 destinations from coast to coast, the re-start of regional services and new, non-stop flights," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"We are especially proud that our new state-of-the-art, Canadian-manufactured Airbus A220 aircraft will be operating across Canada. With our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety protocols, promotional fares including for our premium cabins, compelling Aeroplan opportunities, and our new refund policy offering additional peace of mind, customers can book Air Canada with confidence.  We look forward to welcoming you onboard when you're ready to fly," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's new refund policy provides customers an option for a refund to the original form of payment in instances where Air Canada cancels their flight or reschedules the departure time by more than three hours, irrespective of the reason. Air Canada customers will also have the option of accepting an Air Canada Travel Voucher or Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus.  Normal fare rules will apply when customers make voluntary changes to non-affected flights.

New route details:

Route

Frequency

Aircraft

Effective

Montreal-Deer Lake

Daily

CRJ900

Jul 1, 2021

Montreal-Kelowna

3x Weekly July

4x Weekly Aug

Airbus A220

June 26, 2021

Montreal-Saskatoon-Regina

Daily

CRJ900

Aug 1, 2021

Resumption of services:

Airport Station

Route

Effective

Frequency

Gander

 Gander - Halifax

Jun 29

3x Weekly

 Gander – Toronto

Jul 2

5x Weekly

St. John's

 St. John's – Toronto

Jun 19

Daily

Goose Bay

 Goose Bay – St. John's

Jun 29

3x Weekly

Deer Lake

 Deer Lake – Halifax

Aug 1

5x Weekly

Halifax

 Halifax – Calgary

Aug 1

5x Weekly

Sydney

 Sydney - Toronto

Jun 26

3x Weekly

 Sydney – Montreal

Aug 1

Daily

Charlottetown

 Charlottetown - Toronto

Jun 18

4x Weekly

Saint John

 Saint John - Montreal

Jun 30

3x Weekly

 Saint John - Toronto

Jul 2

4x Weekly

Fredericton

 Fredericton - Montreal

Jun 29

Daily

 Fredericton – Toronto

Jul 1

5x Weekly

Bathurst

 Bathurst - Montreal

Jun 27

3x Weekly

Quebec City

 Quebec City – Toronto

Jun 19

1x Daily

Ottawa

 Ottawa – Calgary

Jul 2

Daily

 Ottawa - Edmonton

Aug 1

2x Weekly

North Bay

 North Bay - Toronto

Jun 28

3x Weekly

Fort McMurray

 Fort McMurray - Toronto

July 1

2x Weekly

Winnipeg

 Winnipeg - Calgary

Jun 20

6x weekly

 Winnipeg – Montreal

Aug 1

Daily

Regina

 Regina – Calgary

Jul 1

5x Weekly

Saskatoon

 Saskatoon – Calgary

Jul 2

5x Weekly

Kamloops

 Kamloops - Vancouver

Jun 29

4x Weekly

 Kamloops – Calgary

Jun 28

4x Weekly

Comox

 Comox - Vancouver

Jun 30

3x Weekly

Nanaimo

 Nanaimo - Toronto

Jul 4

1x Weekly

 Nanaimo - Calgary

Jul 2

5x weekly

Prince Rupert

 Prince Rupert - Vancouver

Jun 25

3x Weekly

Penticton

 Penticton - Vancouver

Jun 29

4x Weekly

Sandspit

 Sandspit - Vancouver

Jun 23

3x Weekly

Victoria

 Montreal – Victoria

Jun 19

3x Weekly

 Toronto – Victoria

Jun 19

4x Weekly

 Calgary – Victoria

Jun 21

4x Weekly

Castlegar

 Castlegar – Vancouver

Jun 28

3x Weekly

Kelowna

 Kelowna Toronto

Jun 18

4x Weekly

Yellowknife

 Yellowknife - Calgary

Jun 30

3x Weekly






Air Canada is also providing connectivity to five additional regional communities through interline agreements with third party regional carriers: Wabush, Baie Comeau, Gaspe, Mont Joli, and Val d'Or.

Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

