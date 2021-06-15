Most extensive domestic schedule supports Canada's tourism and hospitality sector

Includes three new routes, re-established routes plus Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy Class cabins on select transcontinental routes

New refund policy gives additional peace of mind

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada's domestic peak summer schedule beginning at the end of June has been developed to advance the country's economic recovery and support Canada's tourism and hospitality businesses during the important summer period. Three new domestic Canada routes, service to 50 Canadian airports, the re-establishment of select regional routes, and wide-body aircraft featuring Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy Class on select transcontinental routes are included. Seats with attractive pricing in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.

"With Canada's ongoing vaccine roll-out acceleration together with various provincial governments' reopening plans that include travel, this summer is looking brighter. As customers are ready to travel, Air Canada is taking a leadership position to support our partners in Canada's tourism and hospitality sector with service to 50 destinations from coast to coast, the re-start of regional services and new, non-stop flights," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"We are especially proud that our new state-of-the-art, Canadian-manufactured Airbus A220 aircraft will be operating across Canada. With our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety protocols, promotional fares including for our premium cabins, compelling Aeroplan opportunities, and our new refund policy offering additional peace of mind, customers can book Air Canada with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard when you're ready to fly," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's new refund policy provides customers an option for a refund to the original form of payment in instances where Air Canada cancels their flight or reschedules the departure time by more than three hours, irrespective of the reason. Air Canada customers will also have the option of accepting an Air Canada Travel Voucher or Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus. Normal fare rules will apply when customers make voluntary changes to non-affected flights.

New route details:

Route Frequency Aircraft Effective Montreal-Deer Lake Daily CRJ900 Jul 1, 2021 Montreal-Kelowna 3x Weekly July 4x Weekly Aug Airbus A220 June 26, 2021 Montreal-Saskatoon-Regina Daily CRJ900 Aug 1, 2021

Resumption of services:

Airport Station Route

Effective Frequency Gander Gander - Halifax

Jun 29 3x Weekly Gander – Toronto

Jul 2 5x Weekly St. John's St. John's – Toronto

Jun 19 Daily Goose Bay Goose Bay – St. John's

Jun 29 3x Weekly Deer Lake Deer Lake – Halifax

Aug 1 5x Weekly Halifax Halifax – Calgary

Aug 1 5x Weekly Sydney Sydney - Toronto

Jun 26 3x Weekly Sydney – Montreal

Aug 1 Daily Charlottetown Charlottetown - Toronto

Jun 18 4x Weekly Saint John Saint John - Montreal

Jun 30 3x Weekly Saint John - Toronto

Jul 2 4x Weekly Fredericton Fredericton - Montreal

Jun 29 Daily Fredericton – Toronto

Jul 1 5x Weekly Bathurst Bathurst - Montreal

Jun 27 3x Weekly Quebec City Quebec City – Toronto

Jun 19 1x Daily Ottawa Ottawa – Calgary

Jul 2 Daily Ottawa - Edmonton

Aug 1 2x Weekly North Bay North Bay - Toronto

Jun 28 3x Weekly Fort McMurray Fort McMurray - Toronto

July 1 2x Weekly Winnipeg Winnipeg - Calgary

Jun 20 6x weekly Winnipeg – Montreal

Aug 1 Daily Regina Regina – Calgary

Jul 1 5x Weekly Saskatoon Saskatoon – Calgary

Jul 2 5x Weekly Kamloops Kamloops - Vancouver

Jun 29 4x Weekly Kamloops – Calgary

Jun 28 4x Weekly Comox Comox - Vancouver

Jun 30 3x Weekly Nanaimo Nanaimo - Toronto

Jul 4 1x Weekly Nanaimo - Calgary

Jul 2 5x weekly Prince Rupert Prince Rupert - Vancouver

Jun 25 3x Weekly Penticton Penticton - Vancouver

Jun 29 4x Weekly Sandspit Sandspit - Vancouver

Jun 23 3x Weekly Victoria Montreal – Victoria

Jun 19 3x Weekly Toronto – Victoria

Jun 19 4x Weekly Calgary – Victoria

Jun 21 4x Weekly Castlegar Castlegar – Vancouver

Jun 28 3x Weekly Kelowna Kelowna Toronto

Jun 18 4x Weekly Yellowknife Yellowknife - Calgary

Jun 30 3x Weekly













Air Canada is also providing connectivity to five additional regional communities through interline agreements with third party regional carriers: Wabush, Baie Comeau, Gaspe, Mont Joli, and Val d'Or.

Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

