Air Canada Supports Economic Recovery as the Country's Leading Carrier, Serving 50 Cities Across Canada to Enable Canadians to Conveniently Connect
Jun 15, 2021, 08:54 ET
- Most extensive domestic schedule supports Canada's tourism and hospitality sector
- Includes three new routes, re-established routes plus Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy Class cabins on select transcontinental routes
- New refund policy gives additional peace of mind
MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada's domestic peak summer schedule beginning at the end of June has been developed to advance the country's economic recovery and support Canada's tourism and hospitality businesses during the important summer period. Three new domestic Canada routes, service to 50 Canadian airports, the re-establishment of select regional routes, and wide-body aircraft featuring Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy Class on select transcontinental routes are included. Seats with attractive pricing in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres and travel agencies.
"With Canada's ongoing vaccine roll-out acceleration together with various provincial governments' reopening plans that include travel, this summer is looking brighter. As customers are ready to travel, Air Canada is taking a leadership position to support our partners in Canada's tourism and hospitality sector with service to 50 destinations from coast to coast, the re-start of regional services and new, non-stop flights," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
"We are especially proud that our new state-of-the-art, Canadian-manufactured Airbus A220 aircraft will be operating across Canada. With our industry-leading CleanCare+ bio-safety protocols, promotional fares including for our premium cabins, compelling Aeroplan opportunities, and our new refund policy offering additional peace of mind, customers can book Air Canada with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard when you're ready to fly," concluded Mr. Galardo.
Air Canada's new refund policy provides customers an option for a refund to the original form of payment in instances where Air Canada cancels their flight or reschedules the departure time by more than three hours, irrespective of the reason. Air Canada customers will also have the option of accepting an Air Canada Travel Voucher or Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus. Normal fare rules will apply when customers make voluntary changes to non-affected flights.
New route details:
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Aircraft
|
Effective
|
Montreal-Deer Lake
|
Daily
|
CRJ900
|
Jul 1, 2021
|
Montreal-Kelowna
|
3x Weekly July
4x Weekly Aug
|
Airbus A220
|
June 26, 2021
|
Montreal-Saskatoon-Regina
|
Daily
|
CRJ900
|
Aug 1, 2021
Resumption of services:
|
Airport Station
|
Route
|
Effective
|
Frequency
|
Gander
|
Gander - Halifax
|
Jun 29
|
3x Weekly
|
Gander – Toronto
|
Jul 2
|
5x Weekly
|
St. John's
|
St. John's – Toronto
|
Jun 19
|
Daily
|
Goose Bay
|
Goose Bay – St. John's
|
Jun 29
|
3x Weekly
|
Deer Lake
|
Deer Lake – Halifax
|
Aug 1
|
5x Weekly
|
Halifax
|
Halifax – Calgary
|
Aug 1
|
5x Weekly
|
Sydney
|
Sydney - Toronto
|
Jun 26
|
3x Weekly
|
Sydney – Montreal
|
Aug 1
|
Daily
|
Charlottetown
|
Charlottetown - Toronto
|
Jun 18
|
4x Weekly
|
Saint John
|
Saint John - Montreal
|
Jun 30
|
3x Weekly
|
Saint John - Toronto
|
Jul 2
|
4x Weekly
|
Fredericton
|
Fredericton - Montreal
|
Jun 29
|
Daily
|
Fredericton – Toronto
|
Jul 1
|
5x Weekly
|
Bathurst
|
Bathurst - Montreal
|
Jun 27
|
3x Weekly
|
Quebec City
|
Quebec City – Toronto
|
Jun 19
|
1x Daily
|
Ottawa
|
Ottawa – Calgary
|
Jul 2
|
Daily
|
Ottawa - Edmonton
|
Aug 1
|
2x Weekly
|
North Bay
|
North Bay - Toronto
|
Jun 28
|
3x Weekly
|
Fort McMurray
|
Fort McMurray - Toronto
|
July 1
|
2x Weekly
|
Winnipeg
|
Winnipeg - Calgary
|
Jun 20
|
6x weekly
|
Winnipeg – Montreal
|
Aug 1
|
Daily
|
Regina
|
Regina – Calgary
|
Jul 1
|
5x Weekly
|
Saskatoon
|
Saskatoon – Calgary
|
Jul 2
|
5x Weekly
|
Kamloops
|
Kamloops - Vancouver
|
Jun 29
|
4x Weekly
|
Kamloops – Calgary
|
Jun 28
|
4x Weekly
|
Comox
|
Comox - Vancouver
|
Jun 30
|
3x Weekly
|
Nanaimo
|
Nanaimo - Toronto
|
Jul 4
|
1x Weekly
|
Nanaimo - Calgary
|
Jul 2
|
5x weekly
|
Prince Rupert
|
Prince Rupert - Vancouver
|
Jun 25
|
3x Weekly
|
Penticton
|
Penticton - Vancouver
|
Jun 29
|
4x Weekly
|
Sandspit
|
Sandspit - Vancouver
|
Jun 23
|
3x Weekly
|
Victoria
|
Montreal – Victoria
|
Jun 19
|
3x Weekly
|
Toronto – Victoria
|
Jun 19
|
4x Weekly
|
Calgary – Victoria
|
Jun 21
|
4x Weekly
|
Castlegar
|
Castlegar – Vancouver
|
Jun 28
|
3x Weekly
|
Kelowna
|
Kelowna Toronto
|
Jun 18
|
4x Weekly
|
Yellowknife
|
Yellowknife - Calgary
|
Jun 30
|
3x Weekly
Air Canada is also providing connectivity to five additional regional communities through interline agreements with third party regional carriers: Wabush, Baie Comeau, Gaspe, Mont Joli, and Val d'Or.
Air Canada's commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2020 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.
aircanada.com/media
Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
Articles
SOURCE Air Canada
For further information: Contacts: [email protected]
