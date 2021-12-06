Switch Health Rapid Antigen Test Kit s can be delivered in Canada and taken from the comfort of your home or accommodation, one day prior to departure, test results in 15 minutes

Revamped Air Canada Travel Ready Hub provides travellers with easy-to-understand COVID-19 travel requirements and answers to FAQ'

Full vaccination required for air travel with proof of vaccination integrated into Air Canada app check-in experience

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announces a series of improvements for customers to meet new U.S. government entry requirements. In partnership with Switch Health, a Canadian-based health care company, Air Canada confirms ample supply of antigen test kits available for purchase. The self-administered antigen test will allow customers to conveniently meet new U.S. government entry requirements that travellers present a negative COVID-19 test taken not more than one day prior to departure. The test result takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The self-administered test can be taken from the comfort of the customer's home or accommodation, within one day prior to departure. The test is conducted under the remote supervision of a telehealth professional from Switch Health and includes an electronic report suitable for travel. Customers can order the Switch Health Rapid Antigen Test Kit (which includes two tests) at switchhealth.ca/aeroplan or redeem at aircanada.com/estore.

"With government restrictions evolving around the world, we want to simplify the experience and provide customers with easy and effective testing solutions," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products Marketing & eCommerce at Air Canada. "We're also sending new, customized e-mails within five days of departure, detailing the travel, entry and testing requirements specific to any itinerary, for travel everywhere throughout the globe."

For a seamless check-in experience, the Air Canada app and aircanada.com have been upgraded to recognize the Switch Health QR code and proof of vaccination status, enabling customers to securely submit their test results and proof of vaccination in advance of travel. This meets the Government of Canada requirement that all air travellers be fully vaccinated and offers customers another contactless experience.

Supported by a continually improving Travel Ready Hub, customers can easily and conveniently obtain such information as necessary travel documentation, COVID-19 test requirements and country travel restrictions for any global destination.

