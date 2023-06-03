Airline expands partnership with Neste for first SAF supply in Europe

MONTREAL, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada completed its inaugural Montreal to Amsterdam flights today, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner using sustainable aviation fuel.

Air Canada completed its inaugural Montreal to Amsterdam flights today, with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner using sustainable aviation fuel. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Coinciding with the launch of Air Canada's second route from Amsterdam to Canada, the airline is further advancing initiatives in its Climate Action Plan by expanding its partnership with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) producer Neste in Europe to now incorporate Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM in some of its flights at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Use of SAF could reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80%* over the fuel's life cycle, compared to use of conventional jet fuel. This reduction is calculated based on a full lifecycle assessment.

"We are thrilled to launch our new, non-stop service between Amsterdam and Montreal for summer 2023, which complements our year-round flights between the Dutch capital and Toronto. The start of our flights between Montreal and Amsterdam also marks our first SAF supply in Europe and demonstrates the value of this proven technology. Along with the entire Canadian aviation industry, we believe Canada should invest in SAF production and call upon government and other stakeholders to make this a priority," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

"For Air Canada, the expansion of our partnership with Neste to supply our first flight from Europe with SAF means that we are taking a step further and offering more SAF through our Leave Less Travel Program on a book and claim basis, further supporting our journey towards our ambitious 2050 net zero emissions goal," concluded Mr. Rousseau.

Air Canada's flights between Montreal and Amsterdam are operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three classes of service. The five times weekly flights for Summer 2023 complement Air Canada's year-round flights between Toronto and Amsterdam. With up to double daily flights between Canada and Amsterdam from two of Air Canada's global hubs, customers on both sides of the Atlantic have convenient choices to visit and explore each other's continents.

* When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology.

Schedule

Flight From To Departs Arrives Operates AC901 Amsterdam (AMS) Montreal (YUL) 14:00 15:30 Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun; Jun 3-Oct 15 AC900 Montreal (YUL) Amsterdam (AMS) 22:10 11:00 + 1 day Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat: Jun 2-Oct 14

Inte rnational Services

Air Canada's international services onboard widebody aircraft offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages. All cabins have award-winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment and the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity. Additionally, all Air Canada Aeroplan members have free texting onboard wi-fi-equipped aircraft.

Air Canada has 27 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers.

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights include some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer and award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

By becoming Aeroplan members, customers will have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Air Canada's Leave Less Travel Program

Air Canada's Leave Less Travel Program offers corporate customers and cargo freight forwarders with opportunities to offset or reduce GHG emissions related to their business travel or cargo shipments. With the addition of Amsterdam as a SAF supply location, Air Canada can now uplift SAF at Schiphol Airport as it does at San Francisco International Airport. Through a book and claim solution, Air Canada can transfer the environmental attributes of SAF to corporate partners, even if they are not physically connected to these supply sites.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Air Canada's public communications may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, are subject to important risks and uncertainties, and cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business of Air Canada. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those identified in Air Canada's public disclosure file available at www.sedar.com and, in particular, those identified in section 18 "Risk Factors" of Air Canada's 2022 MD&A dated February 17, 2023.

Air Canada has and continues to establish targets, make commitments, and assess the impact regarding climate change, and related initiatives, plans and proposals that Air Canada and other stakeholders (including government, regulatory and other bodies) are pursuing in relation to climate change and carbon emissions. The achievement of our commitments and targets depends on many factors, including the combined actions and efforts of governments, industry, suppliers and other stakeholders and actors, as well as the development and implementation of new technologies. Air Canada has incurred, and expects to continue to incur, costs to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions and to comply with environmental sustainability legislation and regulation and other standards and accords. The precise nature of future binding or non-binding legislation, regulation, standards and accords, which is receiving increased focus of multiple stakeholders locally and internationally, cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty nor can their financial, operational or other impact. There can be no assurance of the extent to which any of our climate goals will be achieved or that any future investments that we make in furtherance of achieving our climate goals will produce the expected results or meet increasing stakeholder environmental, social and governance expectations. Moreover, future events could lead Air Canada to prioritize other nearer-term interests over progressing toward our current climate goals based on business strategy, economic, regulatory and social factors, potential pressure from investors, activist groups or other stakeholders. If we are unable to meet or properly report on our progress toward achieving our climate change goals and commitments, we could face adverse publicity and reactions from investors, customers, advocacy groups, or other stakeholders, which could result in reputational harm or other adverse effects to Air Canada.

The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]