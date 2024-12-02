New services between YVR and Tampa , Raleigh and Nashville

More capacity between YVR and Austin , Denver , Miami

Air Canada and partner United Airlines will offer up to 58 daily non-stop flights to 21 US destinations next summer

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada announced today its most comprehensive transborder schedule from its Vancouver (YVR) hub. Three new transborder routes to Tampa, Raleigh and Nashville, plus more capacity to Austin, Denver and Miami have been added, offering even more exciting options for travellers on both sides of the border. Together with its partner United Airlines, Air Canada will offer up to 7,700 seats on 58 daily non-stop flights to 21 US destinations next summer, representing an 11% increase in seat capacity from summer 2024. All flights are now available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres and via travel agents.

"We are pleased to further expand our YVR hub with new year-round flights to Tampa, seasonal services to Raleigh and Nashville, and more capacity to Austin, Denver and Miami. Air Canada continues to reinforce its position as the leading carrier between Canada and the US with new flights to fast-growing metropolitan areas and sought out destinations. Our robust network means customers in Western Canada have more options to explore all that the US has to offer, and for our American customers to explore beautiful British Columbia. At Air Canada's Pacific gateway, our newest services further bolsters our sixth-freedom strategy by efficiently bridging North America and growing international destinations across the Asia-Pacific region," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"More network news will be coming soon," stated Mr. Galardo.

"We are very pleased to see Air Canada's expansive network into the U.S. from YVR continue to grow, providing travellers with more choice, convenience and flexibility," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO at Vancouver International Airport (YVR). "This will be the first time in YVR's history that our community has been directly connected to Raleigh-Durham, which is, like our region, a vibrant research, education and technology hub. These routes also provide travellers from the U.S. with direct access to experience everything our region has to offer, including connections to a range of global destinations from YVR."

"Triangle travellers are receiving a welcome gift this holiday season with Air Canada announcing it will begin nonstop service to Vancouver next summer," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "This new route connects the Research Triangle to one of RDU's top unserved international destinations and offers convenient connections to Asia and Western Canada."

"Air service is a cornerstone of Vancouver's global connectivity and economic vitality," said Royce Chwin, President & CEO of Destination Vancouver. "The addition of these new Air Canada routes through YVR strengthens our city's position as a premier gateway for visitors from around the world. This expansion enhances access to our destination and supports the growth of tourism, hospitality, and business opportunities across the region."

"Given that the United States is our largest international market, adding more direct routes from key American cities is welcome news for BC's tourism sector. The increase in Air Canada's seat capacity to and from the US bodes well for the growth and stability of all market segments in Vancouver and British Columbia including cruise, leisure, business, tour, as well as meetings and events. We commend Air Canada for having the foresight and confidence to invest in new US routes that service our province," said Walt Judas, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia.

For customers, Air Canada's transborder flights are timed to allow for easy connections with the airline's international network and travellers returning to the U.S. can save time on arrival with the convenience of U.S. customs pre-clearance during their connection in Canada.

New routes*:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Effective AC1068 Vancouver

(YVR) Raleigh (RDU) 13:30 21:44 Mon, Wed, Fri June 4 – Sept.

29, 2025 AC1069 Raleigh

(RDU) Vancouver

(YVR) 08:40 11:30 Tue, Thur, Sat June 5 – Sept.

30, 2025 AC1064 Vancouver

(YVR) Tampa (TPA) 13:30 22:12 Tue, Sat Year-round,

begins June 3, 2025 AC1065 Tampa (TPA) Vancouver

(YVR) 08:20 11:23 Wed, Sun Year-round,

begins June 4, 2025 AC1310 Vancouver

(YVR) Nashville

(BNA) 13:10 19:42 Tue, Thur, Sat, Sun May 1 – Oct.

30, 2025 AC1311 Nashville

(BNA) Vancouver

(YVR) 08:15 11:10 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun May 2 – Oct.

31, 2025

Air Canada's Summer 2025 Transborder summary

Route Summer 25 frequencies AUS (Austin) - YVR 5x weekly (2 additional frequencies vs. 2024) ANC (Anchorage) - YVR 1x daily BNA (Nashville) - YVR 4x weekly (new route) DEN (Denver) - YVR 2x daily (21% additional capacity vs. 2024) EWR (Newark) - YVR 2x daily HNL (Honolulu) - YVR 1x daily IAD (Washington) - YVR 1x daily IAH (Houston) - YVR 1x daily LAS (Las Vegas) - YVR 2x daily LAX (Los Angeles) - YVR 5x daily MIA (Miami) - YVR 4x weekly (1 additional frequency vs. 2024) ORD (Chicago) - YVR 1x daily PDX (Portland) - YVR 4x daily PHX (Phoenix) - YVR 2x daily RDU (Raleigh) - YVR 3x weekly (new route) SAN (San Diego) - YVR 3x daily SEA (Seattle) - YVR 5x daily SFO (San Francisco) - YVR 4x daily SMF (Sacramento) - YVR 2x daily SNA (Orange County) - YVR 1x daily TPA (Tampa) - YVR 2x weekly (new route)

*Flight schedules are subject to change

