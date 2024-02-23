MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada said today it will cap fares and add more than 6,000 seats in select markets operated by Lynx Air in response to the airline's announcement that it is suspending operations beginning February 26, 2024. The measures are to provide Lynx Air customers affected by the carrier's shutdown affordable options in the Economy cabin on Air Canada flights for travel within Canada, to the US and to Cancun in Mexico so they can return home or make alternative travel arrangements for planned winter trips.

These fares will be available for purchase before February 26 for travel through April 2, to cover the March Spring break periods across Canada and the Easter holiday period. All flights will be available for purchase at aircanada.com or through travel agents. Air Canada will not be able to honour Lynx Air tickets and Lynx Air customers are advised to consult the Canadian Transportation Agency website.

Air Canada is also planning to add incremental capacity of more than 6,000 seats on Lynx routes from Toronto and Montreal to Cancun, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa. Phoenix and Las Vegas between February 25 and March 19. However, with the busy winter travel holiday period underway, flights are already relatively full and the carrier's ability to increase capacity further is limited.

