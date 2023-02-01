TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA), is pleased to announce that First Officer Charlene Hudy has been elected as Chair of its highest governing body, the Master Elected Council (MEC). Her term began in November 2022 and will be in effect until March 31, 2025.

First Officer Charlene Hudy, ACPA MEC Chair (CNW Group/Air Canada Pilots Association)

First Officer Hudy is a Boeing 737 First Officer, based in Toronto. Prior to her election as MEC Chair, she served as the Toronto Vice-Chair. First Officer Hudy has been actively involved in the Association through a number of roles, with her first position as a Toronto Local Elected Council (LEC) Councillor, before becoming the Vice-Chair of the Toronto LEC, and then MEC Chair. She has also acted as a volunteer and Chair for the External Affairs Committee.

"ACPA is dedicated to advocating for Air Canada pilots and, in my new role, I will raise our pilots' voices in support of critical needs. The Association has consistently worked to improve salaries and working conditions, as well as protect pilot safety. This remains a top priority for 2023," First Officer Hudy said.

First Officer Hudy's passion for flying started with a familiarization flight in a glider with the Air Cadets in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. After receiving her glider and private pilot licence, Aviation Diploma, and commercial pilot licence, she spent a few years as an instructor before moving to Buffalo Narrows, Saskatchewan, and subsequently Yellowknife. In 2018, she was hired by Air Canada as a Relief Pilot on the Boeing 777.

The MEC is ACPA's governing body, directing both policy and administration of the Association. The MEC is composed of LEC Chairs and Vice-Chairs, who are elected by pilots from home bases in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, as well as Nationally Elected MEC Members, who are chosen by all Air Canada pilots in national elections.

As Chair, First Officer Hudy will preside over MEC meetings and act as the pilots' principal representative to Air Canada on employment matters, including negotiation and administration of their Collective Agreement. The Chair speaks on behalf of the MEC and is the official spokesperson for ACPA. The Chair works with the Association's Chief Executive Officer to pursue ACPA's broader objectives and policies.

The Air Canada Pilots Association (ACPA) represents over 4,500 members who fly passengers and cargo around the world on Air Canada and Air Canada rouge. ACPA is the largest single pilot association in Canada and serves a diverse and engaged membership via its headquarters near Toronto's Pearson Airport, and through regional representatives across pilot bases in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver. For more information, visit www.acpa.ca.

For further information: Camilla Castro, Manager, Communications, Air Canada Pilots Association, 1-800-634-0944, [email protected]