MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada and Uplift today announced a new collaboration, giving the airline's customers access to Uplift's flexible, financing options. Travellers can now book flights from Canada and the U.S. to destinations throughout Air Canada's global network and pay for those trips over time with Uplift.

"Air Canada's strategy is to put the customer at the center of everything we do and give them tools to better design and manage their travel. This includes offering the convenience of alternative payment options. In collaborating with Uplift, we are further expanding these options for our customers," said Keith Wallis, Senior Director, Distribution and Payments at Air Canada.

"We're proud to collaborate with one of the most innovative airlines in the world and to offer a flexible payment option helping more people realize their travel dreams," said Denise Heffron, Managing Director, Canada, Uplift. "Like Air Canada, we understand how important and special travel is. Our goal is to make travel more affordable and rewarding for everyone and this collaboration accelerates our ability to do so."

Uplift provides users the freedom to finance their trip and pay for it over time. Customers can easily compare the costs of paying monthly with those of paying upfront, choosing the option that works best for them. There are no prepayment penalties and travellers clearly see the interest rate and total cost of the trip at the time of booking.

Customers will be given the option to pay Air Canada in full or pay monthly through Uplift at time of booking. When selecting monthly payments customers can quickly apply online to receive an estimate of monthly payments and advance purchase amounts. Travellers can use Uplift to secure best available pricing, book a last-minute trip, add benefits such as preferred seats or upgrade flights to Premium Economy and Business Class, while easily managing the costs with fixed, affordable monthly payments.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Uplift



Uplift was founded by a passionate team of travel industry veterans to help consumers budget, buy and experience the travel they want. Uplift seamlessly integrates into our partners' booking sites and payment processes to give travelers the freedom to finance their trip and pay over time. By reducing friction from the booking process, Uplift helps travel brands reach new customers and convert more business. Uplift is the only point-of-sale financing company focused exclusively on travel and our AI-driven platform is purpose built for it. Pay Monthly is offered by leading travel brands throughout Canada and the United States.

