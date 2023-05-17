Carriers to codeshare on nine markets and interline on more than 60 others beyond Dubai

MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada and flydubai today announced a new partnership to give customers flying between Canada, the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Southern Asia more convenient travel options.

Air Canada and flydubai today announced a new partnership to give customers flying between Canada, the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Southern Asia more convenient travel options. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Pending final regulatory approval, Air Canada's marketing code will be placed on nine routes operated from Dubai by flydubai, giving customers the ability to travel to these markets with the issuance of a single ticket. The routes include the Middle Eastern cities of Medina, Dammam, Bahrain, Jeddah, and Muscat, as well as flights to Colombo, and Karachi on the Indian Subcontinent.

Additionally, through an interline arrangement, customers will be able to seamlessly connect in Dubai to more than 60 destinations that flydubai flies to in the Middle East, East Africa and Southern Asia – including Kathmandu, Djibouti and the Maldives. Of these destinations, more than 30 are unique to flydubai and not flown by other partners of Air Canada.

"Air Canada is very pleased to partner with flydubai, further expanding our connectivity to the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, a growing source of immigration and travel to Canada. This new partnership is a perfect complement to Air Canada's non-stop service to Dubai from Toronto and Vancouver, and growing our relationship with Emirates, flydubai's codeshare partner. Together we look forward to bringing together our networks and building a better experience for our customers," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

Commenting on the codeshare announcement, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: "We are very pleased to be adding Air Canada to our list of partners and to offer their passengers a seamless travel experience on the flydubai network. We look forward to growing this partnership that offers passengers the benefits and the convenience of connecting via the Dubai aviation hub and we look forward to welcoming them on board soon."

The airlines also plan on further improving the connection process in Dubai, and are working toward introducing expanded features and benefits for one another's loyalty programme members to be announced later this year.

Seats are available for sale now at aircanada.com, via Air Canada's Contact Centres, and through travel agents.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), flydubai has created a network of more than 110 destinations in over 50 countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (the GCC) and Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, and the Indian Subcontinent. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network. The airline operates a young fleet of more than 75 Boeing 737 aircraft offering passengers comfortable and convenient travel services whether they travel in Business Class or Economy Class.

flydubai Newsroom: https://news.flydubai.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]