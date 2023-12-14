First Canadian airline to offer service to Tulum, Mexico's newest international airport, and to Charleston, SC

New Montreal to Austin and St. Louis flights

Increased frequencies on key Canadian domestic routes and early resumption of popular seasonal routes

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced it is boosting its North American network capacity for summer 2024 with the addition of two new destinations, five new routes, increased flight frequencies on key routes, and earlier resumption of popular seasonal routes in response to projected demand. Air Canada becomes the first Canadian airline to offer service to Tulum*, with flights from Toronto and Montreal to the newest airport in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, and to Charleston, SC from Toronto. Seats are now available for purchase at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada app, Air Canada's contact centres and through travel agents. Flights to Tulum will be available for sale on December 15.

"We are excited to add two brand new destinations to our global network, Tulum, Mexico from our Toronto and Montreal hubs, and Charleston, South Carolina from Toronto, plus new Austin and St. Louis flights from Montreal in summer 2024. These new destinations and routes reflect Air Canada's market leadership and network diversification strategy of adding capacity to in-demand leisure destinations such as Tulum and fast-growing, key metropolitan areas in the US," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"We are also very pleased to grow our North American network from coast to coast with additional frequencies in key markets including Ottawa, Calgary, Saskatoon and Regina, in regional markets, and by resuming major seasonal routes earlier. By adding scale to our Canadian hubs, we are offering more travel choices and unparalleled access to and from our worldwide network. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," concluded Mr. Galardo.

For summer 2024, Air Canada will be serving 120 destinations in Canada, the US and the Caribbean with up to 520 flights every day, translating to approximately 66,000 seats being dispatched, representing an increase of 5% percent North America and Caribbean seat capacity from 2023.

New destination: Tulum *, Mexico

"I celebrate this great announcement from Air Canada. Without connectivity there is no tourism, and the two new routes to the new Tulum International Airport, which is ready to receive five million passengers, will boost the arrival of tourists from our second most important source market for international tourists," stated Lic. Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretario de Turismo, Mexico.

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of

Operation Operation AC1854 Toronto (YYZ) Tulum (TQO) 08:15 11:20 Fri, Sun Year-round, begins May 3 AC1855 Tulum (TQO) Toronto (YYZ) 12:30 17:35 Fri, Sun Year-round, begins May 3 AC1874 Montreal (YUL) Tulum (TQO) 08:15 12:00 Sat Year-round, begins May 4 AC1875 Tulum (TQO) Montreal (YUL) 13:10 18:45 Sat Year-round, begins May 4

*subject to government approval

New destination: Charleston, SC

"Charleston International Airport is delighted to welcome the addition of Toronto as an international destination, made possible by the introduction of Air Canada's daily flights providing a seamless link between Canada's largest metropolitan area and the Charleston Lowcountry. Not only does the new service connect two of the top cosmopolitan destinations worldwide, renowned for their extraordinary landmarks, rich culture, entertainment and leisure adventures, this route offers customers unmatched travel options and conveniences, whether travelling for leisure, visiting friends and family, or for business," said Elliott Summey, Executive Director and CEO at Charleston International Airport.

"Air Canada's announcement is a major milestone for our industry, the Charleston region and beyond. International visitation is integral to a healthy and sustainable tourism economy. While Canada is consistently our top country of origin for international visitors, we know there is tremendous untapped potential in the market. Beyond increasing access for leisure travelers, the daily, nonstop service creates more opportunity to recruit group business and provides improved connectivity for Charleston area residents traveling to Canada and other international destinations served through Air Canada's Toronto hub," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston and Chair of the Aviation Authority Board.

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of

Operation Operation AC8629 Toronto (YYZ) Charleston (CHS) 18:40 20:58 Daily Year-round, begins March 28 AC8628 Charleston (CHS) Toronto (YYZ) 10:00 12:21 Daily Year-round, begins, March 29

Other New Flights:

Air Canada is adding additional new flights to Austin and St. Louis from its Montreal hub, complementing its flights from Toronto and Vancouver to Austin , and from Toronto to St. Louis .

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of

Operation Operation AC1051 Montreal (YUL) Austin (AUS) 17:15 20:32 Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat Year-round, begins May 2 AC1050 Austin (AUS) Montreal (YUL) 10:15 15:13 Sun, Tue, Wed, Fri Year-round, begins May 3 AC8687 Montreal (YUL) St. Louis (STL) 19:30 21:05 Daily Summer, begins May 1 AC8688 St. Louis (STL) Montreal (YUL) 12:00 15:23 Daily Summer, begins May 2

North America Summer 2024 service improvements:

Air Canada is boosting its North American network from coast to coast with more flights added on major routes, and by resuming seasonal routes earlier.

is boosting its North American network from coast to coast with more flights added on major routes, and by resuming seasonal routes earlier. To meet projected demand, additional flights have been added to key markets including in Ottawa , Calgary , Saskatoon and Regina , as well as to growing regional markets.

Montreal Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements

compared to summer 2023 and seasonal

resumptions Montreal (YUL) – Boston (BOS) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 Montreal (YUL) – Las Vegas (LAS) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Montreal (YUL) – Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Montreal (YUL) – Phoenix (PHX) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 3 Montreal (YUL) – Pittsburgh (PIT) Resumes May 1, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Raleigh/Durham (RDU) Resumes May 1, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – San Diego (SAN) Resumes May 1, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Edmonton (YEG) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Montreal (YUL) – Gander (YQX) Resumes June 14, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Iles de La Madeleine (YGR) Resumes May 17, daily flights Montreal (YUL) – Victoria (YYJ) Increases to 5 weekly flights from 3

Toronto Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements

compared to summer 2023 and seasonal

resumptions Toronto (YYZ) – Kansas City (MCI) Resumes June 1, daily flights Toronto (YYZ) – Nashville (BNA) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Toronto (YYZ) – Phoenix (PHX) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Toronto (YYZ) – Portland (PDX) Resumes May 1, daily flights Toronto (YYZ) – Nassau (NAS) Increases to 6 weekly flights from 4 Toronto (YYZ) – Sacramento (SMF) Resumes May 1, 5 weekly flights Toronto (YYZ) – Salt Lake City (SLC) Resumes May 1, 4 weekly flights Toronto (YYZ) – Gander (YQX) Resumes June 1, daily flights Toronto (YYZ) – Vancouver (YVR) Increases to 14 daily flights from 13 Toronto (YYZ) – Victoria (YYJ) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2

Vancouver Hub Peak summer 2024 service improvements

compared to summer 2023 and seasonal

resumptions Vancouver (YVR) – Anchorage (ANC) Resumes May 14, daily flights Vancouver (YVR) – Austin (AUS) Resumes May 1, increases 4 weekly flights from 2 weekly Vancouver (YVR) – Portland (PDX) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 Vancouver (YVR) – Washington Dulles (IAD) Increases to daily from 5 weekly Vancouver (YVR) – San Diego (SAN) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Vancouver (YVR) – Sacramento (SMF) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Vancouver (YVR) – Cranbrook (YXC) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1 Vancouver (YVR) – Fort St. John (YXJ) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 Vancouver (YVR) – Halifax (YHZ) Resumes May 1, 2 daily flights Vancouver (YVR) – Prince George (YXS) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 Vancouver (YVR) – Terrace (YXT) Increases to 5 daily flights from 4 Vancouver (YVR) – Toronto (YYZ) Increases to 14 daily flights from 13 Vancouver (YVR) – Smithers (YYD) Increases to 2 daily flights from 1

Routes from Saskatchewan Peak summer 2024 service improvements

compared to summer 2023 and seasonal

resumptions Regina (YQR) – Toronto (YYZ) Increases to 4 daily non-stop flights from 3 daily Regina (YQR) – Montreal (YUL) Resumes June 1, daily non-stop standalone flights from one-stop Saskatoon (YXE) – Toronto (YYZ) Increases to 4 daily non-stop flights from 3 daily Saskatoon (YXE) – Montreal (YUL) Resumes June 2, daily non-stop standalone flights from one-stop Saskatoon (YXE) – Vancouver (YVR) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 daily

Routes from other airports Peak summer 2024 service improvements

compared to summer 2023 and seasonal

resumptions Ottawa (YOW) – Washington-National (DCA) Resumes May 1, daily flights Ottawa (YOW) – Calgary (YYC) Resumes May 1, daily flights Ottawa (YOW) – Winnipeg (YWG) Resumes May 1, daily flights Ottawa (YOW) – Vancouver (YVR) Operating 3 daily flights – including 1 flight with 787 Dreamliner Halifax (YHZ) – St. Johns (YYT) Increases to 5 daily flights from 4 daily Halifax (YHZ) – Vancouver (YVR) Resumes May 1, up to 2 daily flights Calgary (YYC) – Winnipeg (YWG) Operating 2 daily flights with larger aircraft Calgary (YYC) – Edmonton (YEG) Increases to 4 daily flights from 3 daily Edmonton (YEG) – Montreal (YUL) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2 Victoria (YYJ) – Montreal (YUL) Increase to 5 weekly flights from 3 Victoria (YYJ) – Toronto (YYZ) Increases to 3 daily flights from 2

