Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc. Simplifies the Process of Planning, Building, and Operating Sustainable and Cost-Certain Energy Platforms

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ainsworth Inc., a subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facilities Services Inc. (TSX: GDI), and s2e Technologies Inc. announced the launch of Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc., a joint venture to address the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions in an evolving North American energy landscape.

Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc. helps building owners and energy-intensive companies simplify their decarbonization initiatives. This involves expert navigation of today's tax incentives and regulations. It also involves preparing for a range of possible future conditions – with solutions that are resilient and hedged against the risk of energy price inflation.

Combining Ainsworth's building systems maintenance expertise with s2e's Net-Zero construction and renewable energy expertise, Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of services: Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain (DBFOM) tailored to individual client needs.

Flexibility is a hallmark of the offering. Sustainable Energy Platforms solutions can integrate assets required for energy efficiency as well as renewable energy generation. Customers can participate in sole or partial ownership of the assets. Or they can enjoy the use of the assets through a zero-CapEx contract.

"Sustainable Energy Platforms simplifies the process of planning, building, and operating sustainable and cost-certain energy platforms while collaborating with all stakeholders, to achieve a well-tailored solution." said Carlos Fernandez, co-founder of s2e and President and CEO. "Our vision is to help mid-market organizations with high energy usage to transition to more sustainable energy platforms. Together with Ainsworth, we're poised to make this transition easier than ever."

"Our extensive expertise in building systems management contributes significantly to the Sustainable Energy Platforms mission, helping organizations to navigate the complexities of decarbonization successfully," added Craig Stanford, President and CEO of Ainsworth. "Together, we're committed to delivering innovative and resilient solutions that will shape the future of energy management."

Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc. invites organizations across North America to access its Power Planning tool on its website to model future cost and emissions scenarios based on their current energy usage. For more information, visit www.seplatforms.com.

About Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc.

Sustainable Energy Platforms Inc. is a joint venture between Ainsworth Inc., a multi-trade organization with diverse property expertise, and s2e Technologies Inc., recognized for its contributions to renewable energy. Sustainable Energy Platforms is dedicated to simplifying decarbonization for organizations across North America by providing custom-tailored solutions resting on an integrated suite of services: Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM).

By providing customers the option of Zero-CapEx solutions, and by including energy efficiency and resilience enhancements in the scope of solutions, Sustainable Energy Platforms helps customers gain control of their energy future.

About s2e

S2E advances market-ready solutions that make a difference in fighting climate change. Leveraging innovation, technology, and a network of passionate people and partners, our sustainable solutions in renewable energy systems and smart net zero energy communities create lasting economic and environmental benefits. S2e has installed more than a gigawatt of renewable energy generation. Over a history of pioneering sustainable energy achievements in Canada, US and Mexico, s2e developed Canada's largest solar farm, designed and commissioned Canada's largest solar panel fabrication facility, and designed North America's first large-scale mixed-use net-zero community. S2e is currently moving customers into its iconic EVE Park – a net-zero condo development in London Ontario. Visit s2e on the web at www.s2etech.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Ainsworth Inc.

Ainsworth is one of Canada's leading integrated multi-trade companies providing high-quality technical trades services, including HVAC, mechanical, electrical, data cabling, building automation solutions, and smart building technologies for institutional, commercial, and industrial clients across Canada and the US. As an integrated multi-trade services company, Ainsworth offers end-to-end services and solutions for all asset maintenance and refurbishment requirements for its customers. Ainsworth is a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, distribution centres, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, airports and other transportation facilities. In addition to the services provided by Ainsworth, GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial, energy advisory and system optimization, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products, manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

Website: www.seplatforms.com

For further information: Glen Drummond, [email protected], 1-877-736-0806