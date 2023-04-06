AIMIA TO HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Toronto, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) will hold its annual meeting (the "Meeting") on April 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EDT for common shareholders ("Shareholders") of record as of March 6, 2023.

The Meeting will be held in person. Shareholders will have the option to join the meeting via webcast at www.aimia2023agm.com; however, voting may only be conducted by Shareholders in advance of the Meeting or at the Meeting in person, not via webcast. The details of the event are as follows:



Annual Meeting of Shareholders Date and Time April 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT Location Vantage Venues (Meeting Room L2) 150 King Street West, 27th Floor Toronto, Ontario Webcast details www.aimia2023agm.com

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may attend and participate in the Meeting in person or attend via a live webcast. The live webcast permits viewing of the Meeting but does not allow for questions. The company encourages Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to submit their questions in advance of the Meeting to our investor relations team at: [email protected] .

A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the Meeting will be available at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/ . An archived audio webcast will be available following the original broadcast.

All eight of the individuals nominated for election as directors are currently members of the Board. Additional details regarding the director nominees are contained in Aimia's management information circular, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aimia.com .

Shareholders with questions about the Meeting or require assistance with voting can contact Kingsdale Advisors, the Corporation's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, by toll free telephone in North America at 1-800-495-6389 or collect call outside North America at (416) 867-2272, or by e-mail at [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other various industrial customers, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, a 48.8% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B company enabling global brands to redefine loyalty with solutions for multi-enterprise collaboration, a 11.8% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform. Subject to transaction closing, Aimia's investment portfolio will also include Bozzetto Group, one of the world's largest ESG-focused providers of specialty sustainable chemicals.

