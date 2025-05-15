AIMIA REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF AGM VOTING DEADLINE

News provided by

Aimia Inc.

May 15, 2025, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today reminded shareholders to vote their shares FOR all management nominees to the Board of Directors in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") scheduled for May 21, 2025. Aimia's management nominees include: Rhys Summerton, Robert Feingold, Steve Leonard, Thomas Little, and Muhammad Asif Seemab.

Voting instructions must be received by Aimia's transfer agent, TMX Trust, before 10:30 am ET on May 16, 2025.

Aimia shareholders may attend the meeting in person or participate via webcast.

AGM Details

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its net assets and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Aimia Inc.

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in private and public companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. The company owns a portfolio of investments which include: 100% ownership of Tufropes, a...