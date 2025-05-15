AIMIA REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF AGM VOTING DEADLINE

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today reminded shareholders to vote their shares FOR all management nominees to the Board of Directors in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") scheduled for May 21, 2025. Aimia's management nominees include: Rhys Summerton, Robert Feingold, Steve Leonard, Thomas Little, and Muhammad Asif Seemab.

Voting instructions must be received by Aimia's transfer agent, TMX Trust, before 10:30 am ET on May 16, 2025.

Aimia shareholders may attend the meeting in person or participate via webcast.

AGM Details

Date: May 21, 2025

Time: 10:30 am ET

Location: Vantages Venue, Room L2, 27 th Floor, 150 King Street West, Toronto

Floor, 150 King Street West, Webcast: www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

Shareholders participating via webcast are encouraged to log-in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting to test their connection.

Aimia's Management Information Circular and related materials for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ or from the Company's website at https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/proxy-circulars-offer-documents/

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its net assets and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

