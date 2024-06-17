AIMIA RELEASES VIDEO ON STRATEGIC ACTIONS AND UNLOCKING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AHEAD OF DEADLINE

Every vote counts. Proxy voting cut-off is Monday, June 24, 2024 , at 10:30 AM ( Toronto time)

, at ( time) Aimia Executive Chair and CFO answer important shareholder questions in newly released video

Contact Kingsdale Advisors on 1-800-495-6389 ( North America toll free); text or call 1-647-251-9706 (outside North America ); or email [email protected] for information or support with voting your shares

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today encouraged shareholders to immediately vote their shares FOR all management nominees to the Board of Directors (the "Board") in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024. Aimia's seven management nominees include Tom Finke, Robert Feingold, Linda Habgood, Thomas Little, James Scarlett, Ioannis (Yannis) Skoufalos and Jordan Teramo.

Aimia's nominees, who have been recommended by leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), are committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders, creating sustainable long-term value and upholding high corporate governance standards.

To further shareholder confidence and transparency, Aimia has released a nine-minute video wherein Executive Chairman Tom Finke and Chief Financial Officer Steven Leonard discuss the Company's recent actions and the path forward. This comes following conversations with some of Aimia's leading shareholders and can be accessed at www.aimia.com

The video provides critical context on how the Company is unlocking shareholder value, monetizing non-core assets, the best path to return value to shareholders and the actions taken to meet these goals. It includes details on the strategic review, normal course issuer bid and the reasons for the lack of resolution with Mithaq. Shareholders are encouraged to watch the video to understand why it is important to vote and protect your investment in Aimia.

As advised earlier, the Meeting will be conducted by an independent chair advised by independent counsel. This is a reminder that the Annual general meeting may be contested. To attend at the meeting, one must be either a registered shareholder or a duly-appointed proxyholder. Please follow the instructions on your VIF form and your custodian or from broker to ensure that your proxy is properly submitted.

TIME IS RUNNING OUT. VOTE TODAY.

The completed proxy card must be received prior to 10:30 AM (Toronto time) on Monday, June 24, 2024, to make your vote count. Don't Wait, Vote Right Away.

The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related materials for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, contact Kingsdale: Call 1-800-495-6389 (North America toll free); text or call 1-647-251-9706 (outside North America); or email [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on unlocking the growth potential of its

two global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland

International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities

include monetizing its non-core investments, returning capital to its shareholders, and efficiently

utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects" and "expected". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Meeting.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur and actual results may differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

