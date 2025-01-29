AIMIA CONFIRMS ELECTION OF NEW DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") announced the voting results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

A total of 61,276,631 or 64.16% of Aimia's issued and outstanding common shares as at December 17, 2024 were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the nominees proposed for election to Aimia's board of directors listed in its management information circular dated December 20, 2024.

Detailed results of the vote for each director are set out below.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Rhys Summerton 60,818,262 99.25 % 458,369 0.75 % Shahir Guindi 59,729,116 97.47 % 1,547,515 2.53 %

Aimia's full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

