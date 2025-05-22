AIMIA CONFIRMS ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced today that all five nominees proposed for election to the Company's Board of Directors listed in its management information circular dated April 17, 2025 were elected at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The percentage of shares at the Meeting voting in favour of individual directors is as follows:

Director % of Votes For % of Votes Against Robert Feingold 91.22 % 8.78 % Steven Leonard 93.39 % 6.61 % Thomas (Tom) Little 98.79 % 1.21 % Muhammad Asif Seemab 99.48 % 0.52 % Rhys Summerton 93.30 % 6.70 %

Shareholders re-appointed PWC as Aimia's Auditors.

Management's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay") disclosed in Aimia's management information circular dated April 17, 2025 was approved with 96.47% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Aimia's full Report on Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on enhancing the value of its two core global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include reducing its holding company costs, reducing the discount of its share price to the intrinsic value of its net assets and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

