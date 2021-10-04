Aimia Confirms Discussions with Aeromexico Regarding Potential PLM Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. ("Aimia" or the "Company") (TSX: AIM), announced today that in conjunction with recent disclosures made in the bankruptcy proceedings of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) relating to PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), the operator of the Club Premier loyalty program in Mexico, Aimia acknowledges that the Company is in discussions with Aeromexico and its Debtors regarding a potential transaction whereby the Company would divest its 48.9% equity stake in PLM which would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aeromexico.

The Company has not entered into an agreement to effect any particular transaction, and there can be no assurance that such discussions will result in any such agreement. As such, neither Aimia nor any of its designated representatives will be providing any additional comments at this time. The Company does not intend to issue any further press release or provide any updates regarding these matters unless, and until, it enters into a binding, definitive agreement with respect to a transaction.

All shareholders, prospective investors, and analysts are encouraged to rely only on information provided by the Company in its ongoing disclosures, which are available on the Company website and on SEDAR.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 48.4% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology growth company enabling collaborative commerce, a 12.3% equity stake in TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border automotive trading platform, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited, one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as minority stakes in various public company securities and investments in limited partnerships.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "potential", "would", "no assurance" and other similar expressions or future or conditional terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential outcome of discussions with Aeromexico and its Debtors, and whether agreement will be reached on a potential transaction whereby the Company would divest its 48.9% equity stake in PLM.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that discussions will not result in an agreement, that the terms and conditions of any such agreement may not meet expectations and those risks described in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form (each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com), that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to be different than anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein. Aimia disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Media, Analysts and Investors, Tom Tran, MBA, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications, (647) 208-2166, [email protected]

Related Links

https://corp.aimia.com/

