AIMIA APPOINTS SUZI HERBST AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia"), a holding company focused on long-term global investments, announced today that it has appointed Suzanne ("Suzi") Raftery Herbst as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Herbst joins Aimia from INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer (COO), playing a key role in operational strategy and execution. INNOVATE is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of subsidiaries employing approximately 3,800 people in a variety of operating segments including infrastructure, life sciences and spectrum.

Phil Mittleman, CEO of Aimia, commented: "Suzi is a seasoned executive with over 23 years of diverse operational experience spanning public and private sectors. Her passion for driving operational efficiencies and building high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our vision for Aimia. We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and skilled executive to our team."

Ms. Herbst added: "I am excited to join Aimia at a pivotal moment in its journey. Working alongside Phil and the talented team, I am eager to contribute to the strategic execution that will drive significant value for our employees and investors."

Biography

Suzanne Raftery Herbst is the Chief Operating Officer of Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). She previously served as Chief Operating Officer of INNOVATE Corp., where she also served as a director on several of INNOVATE Corp.'s subsidiary boards. Prior to joining INNOVATE Corp., Ms. Herbst was the Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources of Harbinger Capital and Harbinger Group Inc. Before joining Harbinger Capital and Harbinger Group Inc., Ms. Herbst was the Head of Recruiting at Knight Capital Group. Prior to Knight, Ms. Herbst held various positions in the Human Resources and Foreign Exchange Sales departments at Cantor Fitzgerald. Ms. Herbst started her career in the Equity Sales department at Merrill Lynch. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Studio Art from Marist College.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize the Company's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance stakeholder value.

