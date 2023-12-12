AIMIA ANNOUNCES TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE DEFERRAL OF CONSIDERATION OF NEW SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia") announced today that it has been notified by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") that the TSX will defer consideration of the acceptance of Aimia's recently announced new, tactical shareholder rights plan (the "New Rights Plan") until: (i) such time as it determines that the appropriate securities commission will not intervene in the event of any take-over bid for Aimia, including Mithaq Canada Inc.'s outstanding unsolicited take-over bid to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Aimia (the "Hostile Bid") and (ii) the ratification of the New Rights Plan by the shareholders of Aimia within six months from the date of its adoption.

The deferral of acceptance of the New Rights Plan by the TSX does not affect the adoption or operation of the New Rights Plan, which will remain operative and effective until the day after the expiry of the Hostile Bid, unless terminated earlier.

A copy of the New Rights Plan is available under Aimia's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. Aimia targets companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide. In addition, we seek investments that may efficiently utilize Aimia's operating and capital loss carry-forwards to further enhance shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

For further information: Analysts and Investors: Albert Matousek, MBA, CFA, Head, Investor Relations and Communications, (438) 881-8203, [email protected]; Media Relations: John Vincic, Principal, Oakstrom Advisors, (647) 402-6375, [email protected]