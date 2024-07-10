AIMIA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS DESIGNED TO ACCELERATE ITS STRATEGY FOR UNLOCKING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today announced leadership appointments aimed at fast-tracking the rollout of the Company's strategy recently endorsed by shareholders at its annual general meeting, naming James Scarlett as Chair of the newly-formed Strategic Review Committee and Steven Leonard as President and CFO. Aimia's strategy and near-term priorities are focused on unlocking value and returning capital to investors in a responsible and expeditious manner. The appointments are effective immediately.

"With the outcome of our AGM now behind us, optimizing the leadership team that will execute our strategy for unlocking value is a key to success," said Tom Finke, Executive Chairman. "Our decision to move forward with a streamlined, cost-effective leadership model that best utilizes the expertise of our Board members and the depth of experience of our management team was based on a number of factors, including the effectiveness and level of collaboration we have been able to achieve to date, minimizing executive compensation expenses, and avoiding delays inherent in a period of ramp-up typically associated with the hiring of a new CEO from outside the organization. I look forward to continuing my close working relationships with Jamie and Steve for the benefit of all Aimia shareholders."

James Scarlett, ICD.D., one of Canada's most respected senior legal advisors with more than 40 years of experience in complex merger and acquisition, capital markets, and other transactions and named to Aimia's Board in June 2024, has been appointed as Chair of Aimia's Strategic Review Committee. The newly-formed Board committee, which will include Aimia Directors Robert Feingold and Jordan Teramo, will work closely with management to drive Aimia's strategic review process and identify the best options for returning capital to shareholders. These options may include the potential sale of Aimia's core holdings, the potential spinoff of core holdings, the potential recapitalization of the Holdco or core holdings or the potential merger of core holdings with other entities to take advantage of the Company's cumulative tax losses. Among its initial priorities, the Committee will work to identify the external advisors best qualified to assist Aimia in its strategic review process in the coming weeks. Aimia expects the identification of best options for value creation to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Steven Leonard, CPA, CA, who brings more than 35 years of finance and executive leadership experience, has been appointed Aimia's President and CFO. In addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Leonard will oversee all of Aimia's day-to-day operations including oversight for the Company's core holdings, Bozzetto and Cortland International. Mr. Leonard will also work with the Strategic Review Committee to identify and execute on strategic priorities aimed at unlocking value for all shareholders.

Mr. Leonard joined Aimia as Vice President and Corporate Controller in June 2010 and was named Chief Financial Officer in May 2019. Prior to joining Aimia, Mr. Leonard held leadership roles at Air Canada, Vivendi and Seagram gaining financial, operational and international experience. He has experience in all areas of finance with particular specialization in corporate transformations, strategic planning, financing, taxation, and mergers and acquisitions. During his tenure with Aimia, Mr. Leonard has overseen the implementation of a number of major financial and transformational initiatives, including the sale of the Company's equity stake in PLM for $570 million including the recently completed earn-out, the sale of Aeroplan for $516 million, the execution of $278 million in substantial issuer bids, and the recent acquisitions of the Bozzetto and Cortland businesses.

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on unlocking the growth potential of its two global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include monetizing its non-core investments, returning capital to its shareholders, and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

