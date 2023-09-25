AIMIA ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today announces that Jon Mattson has provided notice of his intention to resign as a Director of the Company, effective today. He will, however, continue to provide oversight and consulting services with Aimia and Aimia's most recent investments, Tufropes and Bozzetto.

"Since joining Aimia's board of directors, I've been privileged to have a part in its development and transformation. Aimia and its businesses have my continued and ongoing support and I look forward to seeing Aimia's continued evolution," said Jon Mattson.

"On behalf of our management team and board of directors I want to thank Jon for his contribution to Aimia over the years and wish him the best on his current and future endeavors," said Philip Mittleman, Chief Executive Officer of Aimia.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. is a holding company with a focus on making long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

For further information: Please contact: Media, Analysts and Investors, Albert Matousek, MBA, CFA, Head, Investor Relations and Communications, [email protected]