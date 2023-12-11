AIMCo Welcomes Closing of Seraya Partners Fundraising Above US$750M Target

Singapore-based fund to make digital infrastructure and energy transition investments

SINGAPORE and EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) today welcomed the announcement by Singapore-based Seraya Partners that fundraising for their "Seraya Partners Fund 1" has been successfully completed with almost US$800 million raised. AIMCo is an anchor investor, having committed to the Fund in July 2022.

The Fund will focus on making middle market infrastructure investments that will facilitate the energy transition in Asia, including green data centres, offshore wind vessels, and the renewable energy sector.

"AIMCo is excited to support and partner with Seraya to gain exposure to diversified infrastructure investments in the region," said Jason Munsch, Managing Director, Infrastructure, Head of External Partnerships, who is based in AIMCo's Singapore office. "This funding commitment is a strong recognition of the growing opportunities for AIMCo's clients that lie in Asia. It is our strategy to seek to benefit from our partners' deep regional and sector expertise as we continue to build out capabilities in the region."

AIMCo officially opened its office in Singapore in September 2023.

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than CAN$158 billion of assets under management. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

